THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK to Open at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

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Happily Ever After Productions will present their newest musical production The Witches of Eastwick. From October 23rd to November 1st this thrilling and magical musical based on John Updike's novel and the well known 80s movie of the same name is set to take the stage at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis. The musical features a score by Dana P. Rowe and witty book & lyrics by John Dempsey.

The Witches of Eastwick tells the story of a small, rule-bound town where gossip reigns under the fearless townsleader Felicia Gabriel. Outcast by the town and fed up with their humdrum lives, Alex, Sukie and Jane long for a change. On one stormy night, filled with Martinis and laughter Alex, Sukie, and Jane make a wish for the one thing they truly desire- the perfect man. Not knowing of their magical capabilities, they get more than they bargain for when that man -the devilishly handsome Darryl van Horne- shows up the very next day. Chaos ensues and Easwick will never be the same ever again.

Under the direction of Brittany Sanders, music direction by Mark Wymann and choreography by Juami van Gils and Antonio Vasco this stellar cast of talented performers brings you on a journey through a new take on this much beloved story. Expect spectacle, magic and a thunderstorm of emotions you will not soon forget.

Content Warning: This show contains scenes of a sexual nature and violence with themes such as death and witchcraft. The show contains mature and coarse language and includes scenes with strobe light effects and smoke. The advisory age for this show is 14+.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 06 Hrs 24 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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