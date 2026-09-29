NUN THE WISER to Debut in Amsterdam
The musical tells the story of nuns disrupted by a new arrival and a visit from Vivaldi, with a score blending classical, gospel, and musical theatre influences.
Nun the Wiser will be debuting at Schuilkerk De Hoop from November 13-15 before then touring internationally from 2027.
Kat Carson's new musical Nun the Wiser tells the almost true story of a group of nuns thrown into disarray when a new arrival and a visit from Vivaldi disrupts their quiet life. It's a story of self-determination, forbidden loves, and challenging faith, with a score rich in classical, gospel and musical theatre influences.
After the successful sell-out performance of Nun the Wiser as a workshop production in February, The Cauldron has announced it as the first in a planned series of brand new musicals to debut in Amsterdam, before touring the Netherlands and internationally.
Kat writes: 'I want to stage this show now because it is important to be able to tell serious stories in a fun and cheerful way. In a time when queer women are silenced more than ever, it is important to revisit history and realize that women and minorities have always existed and have always created; we just haven't always listened.'
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