NUN THE WISER to Debut in Amsterdam

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Nun the Wiser will be debuting at Schuilkerk De Hoop from November 13-15 before then touring internationally from 2027.

Kat Carson's new musical Nun the Wiser tells the almost true story of a group of nuns thrown into disarray when a new arrival and a visit from Vivaldi disrupts their quiet life. It's a story of self-determination, forbidden loves, and challenging faith, with a score rich in classical, gospel and musical theatre influences.

After the successful sell-out performance of Nun the Wiser as a workshop production in February, The Cauldron has announced it as the first in a planned series of brand new musicals to debut in Amsterdam, before touring the Netherlands and internationally.

Kat writes: 'I want to stage this show now because it is important to be able to tell serious stories in a fun and cheerful way. In a time when queer women are silenced more than ever, it is important to revisit history and realize that women and minorities have always existed and have always created; we just haven't always listened.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 05 Hrs 12 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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