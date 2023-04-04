Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GREASE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - GO GREASED LIGHTNIN' at DeLaMar

This production features a refreshing new choreography by Daan Wijnands!

Apr. 04, 2023  

On an eventful opening night (a 45 minutes delay due to technical difficulties, with producer Albert Verlinde explaining why on stage several times), Grease starts...

With a burst of energy we see a brand new and refreshing version of the famous story of 'bad boy' Danny Zuko and the sweet and innocent Sandy. Both leading roles have competed for their parts on the television search "Op zoek naar Danny & Sandy", a format such as BBC's How do you Solve a problem like Maria. They have been chosen by the voting television viewer, the jury had solely an advisory role.

Tristan van der Lingen plays Danny. The handsome Tristan is Danny in lots of ways, but misses a certain gravitas and the ability to really carry the leading role. He doesn't miss a note and dances with loads of energy, but the boyish charisma, the love for Sandy, the leader of the pack vibe doesn't come across. He keeps fidgeting with the leather jacket to look tough, but it feels more like his security blanket.

The Sandy to his Danny is Danique Graanoogst. Danique makes for a sweet yet feisty Sandy. The chemistry with Tristan isn't overflowing but she plays the vulnerability well.

Stars of the show: Jonathan Vroege as Kenickie and Esmée Dekker as Rizzo. Jonathan is, in the undying words of Justin Timberlake, bringing sexy back as Kenickie. As Rizzo, Esmée proves once again how versatile as an actor she is. As the undeniable leader of Pink Ladies, she gives a layered performance as Rizzo, who is an interesting character to begin with.

Charming his way through the story, William Spaaij as Vince Fontaine. It's great to see an actor totally in his element and fully embracing the character and clearly loving it doing so. Jules Avery as Doody is a force of nature, they stand out in a crowd.

Comic relief Marjolijn Touw as Miss Lynch, together with endearing Luuk Haaze as Eugene, can the two go on tour as a comedy act? Her strict endeavor versus his clumsy and nerdy persona, you're looking forward to their scenes together.

Special shout-out to Kaylee Peters as Patty Simcox. She plays the hypercompetitive know-it-all Patty fiery and with loads of joie de vivre.

Choreographer Daan Wijnands (with assistant Eline Vroon) has outdone himself and created a brand new world of Grease. All choreo is new, which is a breath of fresh air to not having to watch the same old dance routines again. It's a wonderful tribute to the enormous legacy of the show, yet in a brand new (leather) jacket.

Absolute delightful and so much fun was Greased Lightnin'.

Energetic, original and preventing all the cheesiness of the famous choreo with the arm movements (and by doing so, preventing the Grease Megamix dance-a-long which you see when it's played at your local pub). This refreshed rendition of Grease is 100% made by the originality of the new staging and choreo.

Director Servé Hermans had made smart choices to shake things up.

The anthem We Go Together is now the last song before intermission, Sandy sings her reprise of Look at Me, I am Sandra Dee in the presence of Rizzo and Rizzo sings her anthem There Are Worse Things I Could Do while Sandy is there.

Some choices leave some questions though. The (new?) song between Danny & Sandy about rain (of course, not literally) is redundant at best. The emotions of the two characters aren't that strong and/or in need of any extra explanation.

Then, a particular scene in the first act leaves a big question mark. One of the T-Birds has a sexual will-they / won't they vibe with another T-Bird, which is played out in a bizarre scene, with no further context nor follow-through.

Whilst most these changes work, somehow the nostalgia doesn't hit home.

Grease has always been an ensemble piece, but perhaps because of the casting of the lead roles or perhaps with all the changes, it doesn't feel like Grease, not really. The energy of the cast and the new choreography make up for it, to an extent.

For more info: www.greasemusical.nl

Photo credits: Roy Beusker en Annemieke van der Togt




