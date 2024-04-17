Sinfónica de Minería Joins Symphony.live as First Latin American Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The renowned Sinfónica de Minería, celebrated for its rich symphonic performances infused with the vibrant influences of Mexican culture, has announced its partnership with Symphony.live, the leading video streaming platform for classical and symphonic music. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both organizations, as the Sinfónica de Minería becomes the first Latin American member of Symphony.live's global family of orchestras.

With this partnership, audiences worldwide can now experience the captivating performances of Sinfónica de Minería through Symphony.live's streaming platform. From the grandeur of classical masterpieces to Mexico’s dynamic musical heritage, viewers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the orchestra's diverse repertoire on their preferred screen.

By joining Symphony.live, Sinfónica de Minería not only gains unprecedented global reach but also takes a significant step towards monetizing its music through video. Symphony.live allows the orchestra to connect with audiences from Switzerland to the USA and Australia to Brazil base and to generate revenue streams that support its artistic endeavors and future initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sinfónica de Minería to the Symphony.live family," said Jeroen van Egmond and Maarten Walraven, Co-CEOs of Symphony.live. "Their exceptional talent and unique blend of symphonic traditions with Mexican culture make them a fantastic addition to our platform. Together, we look forward to sharing their phenomenal performances with audiences worldwide and fostering a deeper appreciation for classical music."

Claudia Hinojosa, Managing Director of Sinfónica de Minería, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with Symphony.live opens up exciting opportunities for us to showcase the richness and diversity of our musical heritage on a global scale. We are excited to bring our performances to new audiences, to create connections for future tours, and to contribute to the vibrant community of classical music enthusiasts on Symphony.live."

Through this strategic collaboration, Sinfónica de Minería reaffirms its commitment to artistic excellence while embracing digital innovation to enhance its reach and impact in the digital age. Audiences can look forward to experiencing the orchestra's spellbinding performances and celebrating the beauty of symphonic music with a Mexican twist on Symphony.live.

For more information and concerts from Sinfónica de Minería please visit: https://symphony.live/orquesta-sinfonica-de-mineria

