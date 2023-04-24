Review: AIDA - A BRAND NEW TAKE ON THE BELOVED HITMUSICAL ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐ at Circustheater Scheveningen

Aida. The well-known story of the Egyptian army captain Radames, who falls in love with Nubian pricess Aida, while their countries are at war. Aida is captured and forced to be the handmaid of Amneris. Radames is supposed to marry Amneris, the daughter of the Egyptian Pharoah, which of course leads to a love triangle between the three, and the ultimate betrayal is bound to happen...

The 2000-2004 Broadway version was a massive hit, and in 2001-2003 Aida set the Dutch audience aflame with 1,2 million visitors. In short, a producer's dream.

20 years later, a brand new version had the world premiere, in presence of lyricist Tim Rice. Music by Elton John. The new script by David Henry Hwang (original script by Linda Woolverton & Robert Falls) is a whole different ballgame.

Almost everything has changed compared to the original production, which has downfalls, for sure. Placing of songs, the content of songs, the execution of songs (for instance, Not Me used to be a trio, now only sung by Aida & Radames - missing Amneris). Also the whole script and storylines are changed. It's hard to let go the memory of the original piece, as it was a hit for a reason. Dramatically, the love between the white captain Radames and black princess Aida was groundbreaking and important. The extra layer that gave the story, is not easily shoved aside. The forbidden love was not only based on the war of their home countries, it was also a important narrative of biracial love, where their simularities where most important, not their differences. In this brand new version, the cast is historically correct, which is for sure essential and necessary, but does remove a certain dramatic layer.

But, let's discuss this brand new production, in a direction of Schele Williams. Absolute star of the show is Gaia Aikman as Aida. Her Aida has gravitas, fighting spirit and is vocally exceptional, she lives and breathes the story of Aida.

Rarely do we see standing ovations during an opening night performance itself, but Gaia's performance of Dance of The Robe was so powerful, it happened.

April Darby as Amneris is stage royalty in every way. April's Amneris, however unsure and look-obsessed she is, is a true powerhouse. Born to play this role, she grows from the uncertain daughter of the pharaoh, to a leader herself naturally.

As Radames we see Naidjim Severina. His Radames is soft and understanding, but lacks a certain dominance, which the character also needs. The same goes for Robin van den Akker as Zoser, Radames' father and prime minister of Egypt. The role calls for a lust for power, an vile edge, a sense of urgency, not wanting to loose his authority. That doesn't come across. Qshans Thodé as Mereb is a breath of fresh air, funny and a little fighter, with love for his Nubian Roots.

The powerful ensemble is impressive. Strong in expressive choreography by Darrel Grand Moultrie, to vocally strong in chorus numbers. The pop score by Elton John stays legendary, and the new addition "Nubisch gebed tot Isis" (translated: Nubian prayer to Isis) is powerful and angelic.

The décor (Bob Crowley) is more basic than before. The simplicity works in the ensemble numbers, where the focus lies on the song & dance and emotion they are expressing.

The costume design (also by mr. Crowley) , especially the outfits of Amneris are excellent and dramatic. The wedding dress and golden dress towards the end, gorgeous.

To conclude: this version of Aida has had a total overhaul. While embracing the current zeitgeist, which again, is essential, it does slightly take away some of the dramatic layers in Aida's story. While new audiences may not take notice, the audiences who loved and embraced the original piece may be surprised. But, it's a bold move to take the beloved story and do a full make-over. To stay in theme, The Past is Another Land. Let's look forward and embrace the future.

For more info: www.stage-entertainment.nl

Photo credits: Deen Van Meer