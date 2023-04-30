Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: 12,5 YEARS OF SOLDAAT VAN ORANJE, A MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT! at Theaterhangaar

A record in The Netherlands!

Apr. 30, 2023  

April 30th 2023. A historical moment, as Soldaat van Oranje celebrates an unique moment: 12,5 years and 3245 performances. A massive hit.

The story of England sailor Erik Hazelhoff Roelfzema and his friend, fighting against the horrors and genocide in World War II, is still an important story to be told.

A few facts:

-The idea for the musical popped into producer's Fred Boot's head, as he walked across Time Square back in 1993. What a thought: Soldier of Orange The Musical, on a huge billboard. Idea born.

-There are 30 actors on stage each show

-The premiere was October 30rd 2010. Soldaat van Oranje has been playing for over a decade, something that hadn't happened before in The Netherlands.

-Rutger Hauer, the famous Dutch actor, who played Erik in the motion picture, visited the show.

-A real Dakota C47 plane was found to show the arrival of Queen Wilhelmina as real as they could.

-Soldier of Orange The Musical UK, for London/West End audiences is in development, after being delayed by Covid.

After 12,5 years, Soldaat van Oranje is still relevant and the story important to keep sharing with future generations. To remember and honor, to educate and to celebrate the heroism of regular people is not to be underestimated.

For info and tickets: www.soldaatvanoranje.nl




​​​​​​​Albert Verlinde heeft de cast van Grease overvallen met de diamanten VVTP-award. De cast werd door de producent overvallen in de tourbus op weg naar het theater met de award die staat voor meer dan 100.000 verkochte kaarten. Op het moment van uitreiken hebben al ruim 110.000 mensen een kaart voor de hitmusical gekocht. De nieuwe versie van Grease ging op maandag 3 april in premiere in DeLaMar in Amsterdam en is op dit moment te zien door heel Nederland.
Vandaag start de kaartverkoop voor het jaarlijkse Musical Awards Gala in het AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen. Op 15 mei worden in dit theater in een live televisie-uitzending van de AVROTROS op NPO 1 de felbegeerde Musical Awards uitgereikt voor onder andere de beste musical, beste hoofdrollen en beste bijrollen.

