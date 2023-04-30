Feature: 12,5 YEARS OF SOLDAAT VAN ORANJE, A MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT! at Theaterhangaar



April 30th 2023. A historical moment, as Soldaat van Oranje celebrates an unique moment: 12,5 years and 3245 performances. A massive hit.

The story of England sailor Erik Hazelhoff Roelfzema and his friend, fighting against the horrors and genocide in World War II, is still an important story to be told.

A few facts:

-The idea for the musical popped into producer's Fred Boot's head, as he walked across Time Square back in 1993. What a thought: Soldier of Orange The Musical, on a huge billboard. Idea born.

-There are 30 actors on stage each show

-The premiere was October 30rd 2010. Soldaat van Oranje has been playing for over a decade, something that hadn't happened before in The Netherlands.

-Rutger Hauer, the famous Dutch actor, who played Erik in the motion picture, visited the show.

-A real Dakota C47 plane was found to show the arrival of Queen Wilhelmina as real as they could.

-Soldier of Orange The Musical UK, for London/West End audiences is in development, after being delayed by Covid.

After 12,5 years, Soldaat van Oranje is still relevant and the story important to keep sharing with future generations. To remember and honor, to educate and to celebrate the heroism of regular people is not to be underestimated.

