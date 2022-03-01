BWW Review: RENEE VAN WEGBERG - HOU ME VAST⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Renée van Wegberg. Singer and actress, and she proves to be one of the extraordinary ones. Her show Hou me Vast takes us on a journey through the Dutch repertoire of male beloved vocalists, most of whom are part of Dutch cultural heritage. Toon Hermans and Maarten van Roozendaal are amongst them, but also more current musical heros such as Bløf and Racoon. Renée sings it all, and more importantly, she sings it all most skillfully and with such heart.

Watching her is like watching a masterclass acting through song. Together with her two musicians who also join her vocally, which makes for beautiful harmonies, she glides effortlessly through the songlist. From a brilliant jazzy version of Brigitte Kaandorp's -Ik Heb Een Heel Zwaar Leven to an angelic version of Het Leven is Kut by Jeroen van Merwijk.

From pop to jazz, from chanson to evergreen. Renée shines bright in dark times. She takes the audience away to her world, with laughter, song and relatable stories. The melodies of life.

For more info: www.reneevanwegberg.nl