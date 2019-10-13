BWW Review: LAZARUS at DELAMAR Theater: Beautiful piece of art or redundant delirium?

Lazarus is the stage sequel to the 1976 movie: The Man Who Fell To Earth which starred David Bowie. To know what delirium you just entered in the opening scene in LAZARUS, it might have been a must to see the movie at least once before you see this show.

For argument's sake, I had not.

What am I watching, is the only question running through my mind throughout the show. Brilliant or crazy? Dream or reality? Beautiful piece of art or redundant delirium?

Like a piece of art, there's no point in trying to explain this show. Bowie himself was an artist, and art is in the eye of the beholder. LAZARUS is weird, pointless, beautiful, weird again with seemingly random plot twists and other moments which don't seem to make sense or add to the story.

The decor is recognizably from the master's hand: Jan Versweyveld, who has shared his scenographic excellence over and over again in his work for ITA. Especially the black decor with the ballons is a superb theatrical vision to behold. Director of LAZARUS Ivo van Hove challenged his actors both physically as emotionally.

Angelic in her breakthrough performance this season is Juliana Zijlstra as "Girl". The voice of an angel, and narrator of the story, as much as there is one, she guides Newton (a strong role by Dragan Bakema) through his madness and suffering. Noortje Herlaar as Elly and Flemish actor Pieter Embrechts as Valentine give strong performances, also vocally, but leave the audience in total confusion. Same goes for all the other characters who get introduced and murdered, either in Newton's dream or his reality. They just add to the general confusion to what the story is about or tries to tell us.

Regardless to whatever the story tries or doesn't try to tell us, it's up to us, the audience. This show won't be for everyone, and don't expect it to be. But the spirit of Bowie, his legacy and art is found in LAZARUS.

For more info: https://www.stage-entertainment.nl/shows/musical/lazarus/lazarus/





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories