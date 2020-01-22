BWW Feature: MONTEVERDI'S L'ORFEO: NEW STAGING AS 'GESAMTKUNSTWERK' at National Tour

Enschede, 21 January 2020

Nederlandse Reisopera brings world of performing arts, dance and visual arts together in L'Orfeo

Monteverdi's L'Orfeo: new staging as 'Gesamtkunstwerk'

Starting Saturday, 25 January 2020, Nederlandse Reisopera (Dutch National Touring Opera) will tour the Netherlands with a new opera production of L'Orfeo (1607, Claudio Monteverdi). The artistic team of this production has made this first 'primal opera' of Monteverdi into a contemporary Gesamtkunstwerk in which the artistic team blend together stage direction, choreography and design into a unique production from the very beginning.

There is no 'set' on the stage; instead, we see the moving installation Ego by artist Lonneke Gordijn (Studio DRIFT). The direction/choreography of Monique Wagemakers and Nanine Linning makes no distinction between singing and dancing scenes: the ten singers and ten dancers, together with Ego, form one single organism that retains the audience's attention during the entire performance. The costumes of fashion designer Marlou Breuls accentuate and enhance the effect of homogeneity.

Hernán Schvartzman (OPERA2DAY) is the musical director of this production, conducting the Baroque ensemble La Sfera Armoniosa.

Performances: Enschede (25 Jan, première), Leeuwarden (31 Jan), Maastricht (2 Feb), Utrecht (7 Feb), Amsterdam (9 + 11 Feb), Rotterdam (13 Feb), Zwolle (15 Feb), Arnhem (20 Feb), Den Haag (22 Feb). Tickets: https://reisopera.nl/tickets/?pr=3448

Photo credit: Marco Borggreve





Related Articles Shows View More Netherlands Stories