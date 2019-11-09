BWW Feature: MAMMA MIA! at Beatrix Theater: celebrating the 400th performance by giving out 400 free tickets!

On the evening of November 8th, MAMMA MIA! The musical celebrated their 400th performance at the Beatrix Theater Utrecht. As a special treat, the cast handed out 400 free tickets for the 400th performance that night. A huge crowd gathered in front of the theatre and most of the fans got in and enjoyed the show.

MAMMA MIA! tells the story of Sophie, who's getting married to Sky. She doesn't know who her father is, and invited the 3 possible candidates to her wedding.

Jolijn Henneman was off sick unfortunately, but her cover Dana van der Geer was a breeze of fresh air. Her Sophie was young and hopeful, and vocally very strong.

The show is on the end of their run, and unfortunately it shows. Especially Antje Monteiro as Donna seemed very low-energy, on automatic pilot and slowing down the orchestra. Also the chemistry with Sam (Dieter Troubleyn) was non-existent. Such a pity, and a world of difference between the premiere and 400th show, where they both shined bright. The ensemble, Sophia Wezer as Tanja, Hilke Bierman as Roos and Emiel de Jong as Bart smashed it out of the park.

MAMMA MIA! set their closing date on 29th of December.





