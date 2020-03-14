Broadway National Tour of BANDSTAND Cancelled at Memorial Auditorium

The Sacramento engagement of Broadway's Bandstand has been cancelled due to Covid-19:

In compliance with directives from Sacramento's Mayor and City Council regarding COVID-19, we have cancelled the Broadway On Tour presentation of Bandstand, scheduled for April 7 - 12 at Memorial Auditorium. We understand this decision is disappointing; however, the health and safety of our patrons, performers, staff members and the entire Sacramento community is our first and greatest priority.

We are a nonprofit arts organization, and we rely heavily on ticket sales to maintain our day-to-day operations and ensure that we are able to present shows and create arts education programs for our community. The loss of ticket revenue from an entire week of performances is a significant setback to our continued ability to function in that capacity.

Therefore, if you are able, please consider converting the cost of your Bandstand tickets to a donation to Broadway Sacramento. All donations are tax-deductible and go a long way toward helping our organization get through this difficult time. Thank you for considering this option.

If you are unable to donate your tickets, other options are available. Please click here to let us know how you would like us to handle your tickets to Bandstand.





