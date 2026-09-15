Taylor Tomlinson to Bring NOBODY ASKED YOU TO DO THAT Tour to Des Moines in April 2027

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Taylor Tomlinson will bring her newly announced Nobody Asked You To Do That tour to the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday, April 24, 2027 at 7 p.m.

The Des Moines engagement is part of the first leg of Tomlinson's new nationwide stand-up tour, which will visit 22 cities across the United States.

Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. with the code NOBODY. The remaining tickets will go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through DMPA, by calling (515) 246-2300 or at the Civic Center Ticket Office at 221 Walnut Street in Des Moines.

Tomlinson has been performing stand-up for 16 years and has released four Netflix comedy specials: Quarter-Life Crisis, Look At You, Have It All and Prodigal Daughter. Her comedy frequently draws on her experiences with family, faith, relationships and mental health.

She began performing as a teenager in churches and comedy clubs before appearing on Conan, Netflix's The Comedy Lineup and other programs. In 2023, Tomlinson's tour ranked as the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour worldwide, and she was the only woman among the global top 10.

Most recently, Tomlinson hosted CBS's After Midnight. During her tenure, she was the youngest host in network late-night television by approximately two decades and the only woman then hosting a network late-night program.

Her first book, Actually, Nevermind, will be published by Gallery Books on September 22, 2026. The collection of autobiographical essays explores the serious and humorous things Tomlinson has changed her mind about and the contradictions of navigating adulthood.

Additional information about the book is available on Taylor Tomlinson's website.

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