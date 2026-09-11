THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse

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The Addams Family, the hit Broadway musical comedy, will come to Cumberland County Playhouse's Mainstage from September 25 through October 29.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family is a hilarious and heartwarming musical that celebrates the wonderfully weird in every family. Packed with memorable songs, energetic dance numbers, and the unmistakable charm of everyone's favorite creepy and kooky family, The Addams Family is a theatrical treat perfect for audiences looking for a fun night at the theater during the fall season.

The story centers on Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, intelligent young man from an ordinary family. When Wednesday invites her boyfriend and his parents to dinner, Gomez is forced to keep a secret from Morticia for the first time in their marriage. As two vastly different families come together for one unforgettable evening, chaos, comedy, and surprising revelations ensue.

Leading the cast is Jason Ross (The Fox on the Fairway) as the charismatic Gomez Addams, opposite Mary Humphrey (The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On) as the elegant and enigmatic Morticia. Téa Doherty (Shrek) stars as Wednesday Addams, with Evan Lisic (Walking Across Egypt) as her mischievous younger brother, Pugsley, and Daniel Black (Heartbreak Hotel) as the delightfully eccentric Uncle Fester. Rounding out the Addams household are Jensen Crain-Foster (Steel Magnolias) as the irrepressible Grandma and Noah Sowalskie (Shrek) as the towering, silent Lurch.

Logan Purcell (Hairspray) appears as Lucas Beineke, Wednesday's unsuspecting love interest, while his parents, the strait-laced Mal and Alice Beineke, are portrayed by Britt Hancock (Heartbreak Hotel) and Lauren Marshall (Walking Across Egypt).

Bringing the Addams family's ghostly ancestral spirits to life are Jack Catena, DeAnna Helgeson, Robin Houghton, Riley Keegan, Shane Langford, Kwincy Pierre, Julia Purcell, Michael Ruff, Caleb Sager, Caitlin Schaub, Ava Whitaker, and Phoenix Aura Woods. Swings are Carson Brown and Emily Franklin.

Directed by Playhouse Producing Director Bryce McDonald (Heartbreak Hotel) with choreography by Jensen Crain-Foster (Shrek) and music direction by Jacob Miller and Noah Sowalskie, The Addams Family runs on the Mainstage from September 25-October 29.

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