Fiddler On The Roof to Open at WCPAC via Franklin Light Opera

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Franklin Light Opera will bring one of musical theatre's most cherished works, Fiddler on the Roof, to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center September 18-20, with a special half‑price preview for students and educators on September 17. Tickets, priced $20-$30, are available through both the venue at www.wcpactn.com and Franklin Light Opera's website www.franklinlightopera.com. For more information, please visit the website or email info@franklinlightopera.org.

Beloved for generations, Fiddler on the Roof is a timeless story of family, tradition, love, and change. Set in the small village of Anatevka, this Tony Award-winning musical follows Tevye and his family as they navigate a rapidly shifting world while holding fast to the customs that bind them together. Since its 1964 Broadway debut, its universal themes have resonated so deeply that it ran for a record-setting 3,242 performances. Featuring unforgettable songs such as 'Tradition,' 'Matchmaker,' 'If I Were a Rich Man,' and 'Sunrise, Sunset,' Fiddler on the Roof remains a moving, joyful, and deeply human theatrical experience-filled with humor, heart, dance, and song for audiences of all ages.

This production is directed by John Schultz with music direction by Scott Brons, who will conduct a live six-piece orchestra. Elanah Bruce serves as Assistant Director, and choreography is by Ashley Strella.

Making his Franklin Light Opera debut is Joe Leavitt as Tevye, a father of four daughters himself. Also joining FLO for the first time are Tara Jackson as Golde and Audrey Kidd as Yente. Returning to FLO are Brady Klosterman as Lazar Wolf and Josh Hunter as the Constable. Nashville favorite Howard Snyder appears as Anatevka's beloved Rabbi and the production's Dramaturg.

Tevye's daughters and their suitors are double cast.

The Sunrise Cast performs Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m.: Chelsea Ranelle (Tzeitel), Anthony Ciarla (Motel), Scarlett Christopher (Hodel), Nate Yaras (Perchik), Lilah Edwards (Chava), and Cam McLean (Fyedka).

The Sunset Cast performs Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.: Katherine Light (Tzeitel), Peter Singletary (Motel), Maryn Quimby (Hodel), Simon Dumont (Perchik), Sara Butler (Chava), and Ryan Heinrichs (Fyedka). They also appear in the preview.

Sphrintze is played by Macy Shaffer and Bielke by Ella Upshaw.

Anatevka comes to life with a 45-person cast featuring talented community members from across the region. Memorable moments include Karen Dumont as Fruma-Sarah, Lara Butler as Grandma Tzeitel, and Vincent Davis as the Russian Tenor. Additional featured performers include Andrew Becker (Avram), Annette Phillips (Shaindel), John Bowers (Mordcha), Nathan Abelt (Nachum), Joel McReynolds (Mendel), and Chad Dumont and Lee Spitzer as Russian soldiers. Featured dancers are Susan Guina, Tara Waering, Ashley Beitter, and Margaret Rocconi. Shab Aminmadani, Catherine Hayes, Kristen Cherry, Sophie Leavitt, Maia Bowers, and Julia Sandor complete the village ensemble.

The production team includes Set Designer Nicholas Branson, Costumer Claiomh Hogan, Props Master Anna Conley, Production Stage Manager Elizabeth Steele, and Producer Karen Dumont.

Fiddler on the Roof opens Friday, September 18 at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.wcpactn.com or www.franklinlightopera.org. Prices are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors, and $20 for students. A special preview performance for students and educators will be held Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. with 50% off ticket prices. For more information, please visit the website or email info@franklinlightopera.org.

Fiddler on the Roof is based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, by special permission of Arnold Perl. The book is by Joseph Stein, with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. It was originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince and directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. Fiddler on the Roof is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

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