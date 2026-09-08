THE ADDAMS FAMILY to Open Studio Tenn's 17th Season in Franklin

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The frighteningly funny musical comedy, The Addams Family opens Studio Tenn's 17th season. From October 8 - 25 at Turner Theater in the Factory at Franklin, the spookiest, kookiest family will grace the stage. Single tickets are on sale now at studiotenn.com.

Celebrate the wonderfully weird this October by stepping into the delightfully kooky world of The Addams Family, originated by Charles Addams with a Tony Award-nominated score by Andrew Lippa. Wednesday Addams, the princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a boy from a conventional family. But when his family comes to dinner at the Addams mansion, Wednesday asks her father Gomez to keep a secret from Morticia, unfolding an unforgettable night of shocking confessions, hilarious culture clashes and family chaos.

“It seems fitting to begin this season with a family that has spent nearly a century reminding us that there is more than one way to belong,” said Patrick Cassidy, director of The Addams Family and artistic director at Studio Tenn. “For all its outrageous comedy, The Addams Family is ultimately about something wonderfully human: loving people for who they are, making room for change, and discovering that what makes each of us different may also be what makes a family—and a community—more interesting.”

Bringing the iconic characters you know and love to life on stage is a cast of equally talented actors, some of whom audiences might recognize from previous productions. Starring as the Addams family are Brian Michael Jones as Gomez Addams, Sandra Allen as Morticia Addams, Jacob Waid as Uncle Fester, Anna Jones as Wednesday Addams, Rachel Agee as Grandma, both Lukas Goodfriend and James Hodgin as Pugsley and Scott Patrick Wilson as Lurch. The Beineke family will be played by Geoffrey Davin as Mal Beineke, Megan Murphy Chambers as Alice Beineke, and Dylan James as Lucas Beineke.

The chaotic masterpiece could not be complete without the Addams ancestors, understudies and swings played by Kelsey Brodeur, Maria Logan, Ryann Katherine Perkins, Meggan Utech, O'Neal Black, Alex Dee, Jonah M. Jackson, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, Connor Adair and Anna Claire Perry.

The production is directed by Patrick Cassidy, with choreography by Anna Claire Perry and music direction by Scott Brons, who will conduct the live orchestra at every performance. Bringing its delightfully kooky world to the stage are Studio Tenn resident designers: Scenic Designer Andrew Cohen, Costume Designer Devon Renee Spencer, and Sound Designer Danny Northup, along with visiting Lighting Designer Stephen Moss.

On the heels of a successful, star-studded season, the professional nonprofit theatre company has seen significant audience growth ahead of the 2026-27 season. Studio Tenn's subscription audience has grown 16% over the last year, with more than 750 new subscribers, helping create the largest subscription audience in the organization's history.

“Studio Tenn has built a reputation for exceptional live theatre, and this growth reflects the trust audiences place in that work,” said Mark Fleischer, Studio Tenn's new executive director. “Audiences are choosing more than outstanding productions. They're choosing the shared experience of live theatre—a place to gather with old friends, meet new ones and feel part of a community.”

Enhancing the audience experience even more is Studio Tenn's home at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin—with 16 restaurants, free parking and top retail brands—allowing patrons to make Studio Tenn part of a fun night out, rather than simply coming to see a show.

Bring your family for a frighteningly fun night you won't forget and keep an eye out for Cousin It roaming around the theater and The Factory at Franklin. The Addams Family is for ages 13 and up. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $30, and are only available for purchase at studiotenn.com, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin or by calling (615) 541-8200, ext. 1. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

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