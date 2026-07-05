HEARTBREAK HOTEL to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse This Summer

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Cumberland County Playhouse will celebrate the life and music of Elvis Presley this summer with Heartbreak Hotel, opening July 24 on the Mainstage.

Running through September 13, the bio-musical traces Presley's journey from his humble beginnings in Tupelo, Mississippi, to international superstardom and his celebrated 1968 comeback. Featuring more than 40 of his greatest hits, the production explores the relationships, ambitions, triumphs, and challenges that shaped the life of the man who became the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

Audiences will hear beloved songs including "That's All Right," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Love Me Tender," "Jailhouse Rock," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Burning Love," and many more.

"Whether you grew up listening to Elvis or are discovering his music for the first time, Heartbreak Hotel is a thrilling theatrical experience packed with unforgettable songs and powerful storytelling," said director Bryce McDonald.

Cast

Nathan Mann stars as Elvis Presley, with Britt Hancock as Colonel Tom Parker, Weslie Webster as Gladys Presley, Robin Houghton as Priscilla Presley, and Deacon Hale and Jesse Simpson sharing the role of Kid Elvis.

The cast also includes Caleb Sager as Sam Phillips and Frank Sinatra; Michael Ruff as Jackie Brenston and Reverend Brewster; Daniel Black as Vernon Presley and Dewey Phillips; Ava Whitaker as Dixie Locke; Julia Purcell as Ann-Margret; Damari Padilla as Roy Brown; Regina Pullin as Betty; Lauren Marshall as Marion Keisker; and Arrione Magee as Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The ensemble features Connor Adair, Carson Brown, Jack Catena, Téa Doherty, Shane Langford, Kwincy Pierre, Logan Purcell, Caitlin Schaub, Coleman Stoltenberg, and Phoenix Aura Woods. Sarah Kate Norris serves as the production's swing.

Creative Team

Heartbreak Hotel is directed by Bryce McDonald, with choreography by Mary Humphrey and music direction by Lauren Marshall and Jacob Miller.

Performance Information

Heartbreak Hotel runs July 24 through September 13 on the Mainstage at Cumberland County Playhouse. The production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up. Tickets are available through the Cumberland County Playhouse Box Office by calling 931-484-5000 or visiting the theater's website.

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