THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY to Open at Cumberland County Playhouse

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​Get ready for a hole-in-one comedy as Cumberland County Playhouse will present The Fox on the Fairway, the uproarious farce by acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig, opening Friday, August 21. Known for audience favorites including Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, and Crazy for You, playwright Ken Ludwig delivers another crowd-pleasing comedy that combines razor-sharp wit, physical comedy, and heartwarming charm.

Filled with mistaken identities, outrageous wagers, romantic mix-ups, and nonstop laughs, The Fox on the Fairway is a fast-paced tribute to the classic British farces of the 1930s and '40s. Set against the backdrop of a prestigious country club, the story follows two fiercely competitive golf clubs whose longtime rivalry reaches new heights when a high-stakes bet hinges on the outcome of an upcoming tournament. As unlikely heroes, eccentric club members, and tangled romances collide, chaos ensues in a whirlwind of comic misunderstandings and unexpected twists.

This laugh-out-loud comedy features an all-star cast including Jason Ross (Deathtrap) as Henry Bingham, the high-strung manager determined to save his club; Weslie Webster (Heartbreak Hotel) as Pamela, the poised and charming club member caught in the chaos; Logan Purcell (Shrek) as Justin, an eager young newcomer with unexpected golfing talent; Mary Humphrey (Unnecessary Farce) as Louise, the quick-witted club secretary with a romantic streak; Noah Sowalskie (Shrek) as Dickie Bell, Henry's pompous rival and fellow club president; and Phoenix Aura Woods (Hairspray) as Muriel, a spirited, free-thinking woman who turns the competition upside down.

Directed by Donald Fann (Unnecessary Farce) with Associate Direction by DeAnna Helgeson (Elf), The Fox on the Fairway runs in the Adventure Theater from August 21 – October 4 and is rated PG-13.

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