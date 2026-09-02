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Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN

Cellist Kaitlyn Raitz and concertmaster Sarah Fazendin joined Hardy at the Nashville run's final show.

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On August 29, 2026, Street Theater Company presented the closing night performance of The Woodsman at Nashville's Barbershop Theater. Dr. Edward W. Hardy, the composer and co-creator of The Woodsman, traveled from New York City to Nashville to attend the final performance, joined by Kaitlyn Raitz, creator of Nashville's 615 Classical and a cellist, and Sarah Fazendin, recent concertmaster of the North American Broadway tour of The Sound of Music. Check out photos from the final performance below!

Street Theater Company's sold-out production of The Woodsman ran August 14-29, 2026, and received positive reviews and coverage, including a Critic's Pick from Nashville Scene. The Nashville production follows previous productions of The Woodsman by Joseph Case High School, Timpview High School, and BlueBarn Theatre Company, as well as a 2021 Mercyhurst University dance showcase that featured The Woodsman (Musical Score).

Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Payton Justice.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Sarah Fazendin, Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Kaitlyn Raitz.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy and David Lin.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Kaitlyn Raitz.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman Cast

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


The Woodsman (Tinman)

Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN Image


Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin
More on The Barbershop Theater
Recent Articles
Review: THE WOODSMAN at Barbershop Theatre
Review: THE WOODSMAN at Barbershop Theatre
8/15/2026
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