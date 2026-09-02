Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN

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On August 29, 2026, Street Theater Company presented the closing night performance of The Woodsman at Nashville's Barbershop Theater. Dr. Edward W. Hardy, the composer and co-creator of The Woodsman, traveled from New York City to Nashville to attend the final performance, joined by Kaitlyn Raitz, creator of Nashville's 615 Classical and a cellist, and Sarah Fazendin, recent concertmaster of the North American Broadway tour of The Sound of Music. Check out photos from the final performance below!

Street Theater Company's sold-out production of The Woodsman ran August 14-29, 2026, and received positive reviews and coverage, including a Critic's Pick from Nashville Scene. The Nashville production follows previous productions of The Woodsman by Joseph Case High School, Timpview High School, and BlueBarn Theatre Company, as well as a 2021 Mercyhurst University dance showcase that featured The Woodsman (Musical Score).

Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin



Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin

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