Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Visits Street Theater Company’s Final Performance of THE WOODSMAN
Cellist Kaitlyn Raitz and concertmaster Sarah Fazendin joined Hardy at the Nashville run's final show.
On August 29, 2026, Street Theater Company presented the closing night performance of The Woodsman at Nashville's Barbershop Theater. Dr. Edward W. Hardy, the composer and co-creator of The Woodsman, traveled from New York City to Nashville to attend the final performance, joined by Kaitlyn Raitz, creator of Nashville's 615 Classical and a cellist, and Sarah Fazendin, recent concertmaster of the North American Broadway tour of The Sound of Music. Check out photos from the final performance below!
Street Theater Company's sold-out production of The Woodsman ran August 14-29, 2026, and received positive reviews and coverage, including a Critic's Pick from Nashville Scene. The Nashville production follows previous productions of The Woodsman by Joseph Case High School, Timpview High School, and BlueBarn Theatre Company, as well as a 2021 Mercyhurst University dance showcase that featured The Woodsman (Musical Score).
Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin
The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Payton Justice.
Dr. Edward W. Hardy
Sarah Fazendin, Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Kaitlyn Raitz.
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and David Lin.
Dr. Edward W. Hardy and Kaitlyn Raitz.
The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
The Woodsman and Dr. Edward W. Hardy.
The Woodsman Cast
The Woodsman (Tinman)
Photo Credit: Sarah Fazendin
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