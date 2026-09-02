JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN to Make Nashville Debut at Nash Rep

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Nashville Repertory Theatre will open their 2026/27 Season with "John Proctor is the Villain" this October, marking the Nashville debut of Kimberly Belflower's acclaimed Broadway drama.

Set in a small Georgia town, "John Proctor is the Villain" follows a group of high school girls in an AP English class as their study of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" collides with the real world outside their classroom.

Fueled by pop culture references and razor-sharp humor, the play asks a question audiences can't stop talking about: what happens when the people we've been taught to call heroes turn out to be something else entirely?

"This play asks us to look at a story we think we know and see it honestly through a different lens," said Jess Fichter, Nashville Repertory Theatre Artistic Director. "The play creates an opportunity for conversation, not necessarily a comfortable one, but it's an essential one, and it's exactly the kind of storytelling Nashville Rep is proud to bring to the community."

Since its acclaimed Broadway run, "John Proctor is the Villain" has become something of a phenomenon, with productions mounted at regional theatres and universities across the country, plus an upcoming West End debut.

Nashville Rep's production is directed by Lauren Shouse, with choreography by Melissa Steadman, scenic design by Gary C. Hoff and costume design by Melissa K. Durman. The cast features Lucas Calhoun, Norah Younger, Aubrey Bagley, Brityn Ramsey, Ella Saliba, Advika Ravishankar, Lorenzo Rivera, Brent Bentley and McKenna Steel, with Christina Brielle and Benit Hensley serving as swings.

Tickets for "John Proctor is the Villain" start at $38.50 (plus fees) and are available now at http://www.nashvillerep.org/john-proctor-is-the-villain or by calling the box office at 615-782-4040. Group and student group discounts available here. The production runs Oct. 2-18 at TPAC's Johnson Theater.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT:

Kimberly Belflower is a playwright from Georgia whose work centers young women's voices and coming-of-age stories. "John Proctor is the Villain" premiered off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway, where it earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

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