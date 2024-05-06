Student Blog: Advice from Senior Survivors of the College Audition Process

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you’ve read any of my articles or have visited my @audition.tips instagram account, you know that the college audition process is not for the faint of heart. This process takes courage, perseverance, kindness, and determination. This year I have had the pleasure of being a small part in these graduating senior’s college processes – answering questions along the way and giving advice as they needed it. I am so proud of all that they have accomplished! Now veterans of the college audition process, enjoy some words of wisdom from these 10 wonderful seniors, soon to be college freshmen.

Case Warner

“Remember that while you’re auditioning for a program, you are doing what you LOVE! Pick pieces that you have fun performing and that you are confident in! Let yourself shine through the material so that programs can get to know you even before the interview portion! Show them what you bring to the table!”

Alyssa Abate

“100% trust the process and stay in the present!! Early in this process, I found myself constantly jumping to conclusions where I was in this mindset thinking I wasn’t good enough for certain programs. You truly never know what these colleges are looking for so being yourself in the audition room is the best thing you can do!!”

Bea Park

“Don’t be afraid to trust your gut and first impressions!! In this audition process, it’s normalized to apply to 30+ schools, which makes sense, given how competitive it is. But if you truly don’t see yourself going to a certain school, THEN DON’T APPLY! Same goes for the vibe in an audition room or on a campus visit. It sounds cheesy, but you’ll know just based on those first moments whether it could be a fit for you.”

Alice Dupree

“Don’t prep too hard for the “interview” section, yes be prepared but don’t script answers for yourself or else you will get tripped up and it won’t be natural. Just answer the questions truthfully and it will turn into a normal conversation where you learn about them and they learn about you. :)”

Ky’Aisa Roberts

“You don’t have to go to a number 1 school to get top Musical Theatre training, all that matters is that you get the training you need to thrive in this industry. Don’t look over the small gem schools!”

Marshall Clifton

“You’re gonna change as you go–don’t force yourself to be the artist you were going into the process. The way you sing a song in September might not feel truthful to you in January, and even if the way you sang it in September got you a callback, sing it like you connect to it now. Allow yourself to grow and change and better yourself even/especially while continuing this process”

Skye Summers

“I know it sounds corny, but you truly need to take a step back and enjoy it all. It is definitely easier said than done, but at the end of the day you are going through this process because you LOVE what you do. treat each audition like it's a performance and a way to continue to work on your craft and a ton of the stress gets taken away. This process, ultimately, goes by so fast, and if you remember why you're doing it in the first place, it makes a world of difference. :)”

Clarissa Cortez

“It’s fine if the school you end up picking is not for you. As much as the world feels like it’s crumbling it’s absolutely not. I felt like I had wasted my life training for this profession and I’d never fully pursue my dream unless I was going to a big school in NYC. I’m currently on a gap year after leaving the awful school/environment I attended and this has got to be one of the best years of my life. I’m currently working full time, booked and blessed. There’s so many wonderful opportunities out there so HANG ON. next year I’m attending a MT problem closer to home to be with my family :)”

Eva Shifflett

“Make sure you HAVE FUN!! that’s why we put ourselves through this, at the end of the day this is what we love to do, remember that.”

Haven Lane

“Comparison is your greatest enemy. This process is for YOU and not anyone else! it doesn’t matter if you apply to four schools or 24 schools… it doesn’t matter if your friend applied to more schools than you! you will end up where you need to be :) take some deep breaths and be proud of yourself!!”

