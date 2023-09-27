RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency

The show will have a Red Carpet Premiere on September 30, 2023.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

RANCH HANDS COWBOYLESQUE Premieres Woolworth Theatre Residency

 Ranch Hands Cowboylesque, the wildly entertaining and one-of-a-kind show, will mark its upcoming momentous 2nd Anniversary celebration with the announcement of their Woolworth Theatre residency!

The red carpet premiere of the Ranch Hand Cowboylesque Residency at the Woolworth Theatre will take place on September 30, 2023 with carpet at Noon and show beginning at 1:30 PM/

“Two years ago, I embarked on this show with little anticipation of where we would be today. Back then, I knew I had enough funds to support the team for a few shows, even if nobody showed up. To say the response to Ranch Hands has been beyond my wildest imagination would be an understatement,” said Lexy Burke, the visionary creator of Ranch Hands Cowboylesque. "Since day one my hope and dream has always been to be downtown one day on a major stage. Now, teaming up with The Woolworth Theatre, that dream is becoming a reality, and it fills me with immense gratitude towards Chuck Wicks and his entire staff and crew at the Woolworth Theatre for this incredible opportunity."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ranch Hands Cowboylesque show to the Woolworth Theatre family for their new residency, announced TODAY!" says Chuck Wicks, CEO/Owner of Woolworth Theatre. "What sets the Ranch Hands Cowboylesque show apart is their amazing ability to cater to bachelorette parties with a tasteful touch, making it a truly unique experience for all attendees. With the Ranch Hands Cowboylesque show now a member of our family, the Woolworth Theatre proudly stands as the exclusive destination in Nashville to witness the top two original concept residency shows."

This fun, lighthearted show - with a little sexy thrown in - follows the journey of a ranch hand striving to reclaim his confidence after a heartbreak. Supported by his fellow ranch hands and the enthusiastic crowd, he finds the courage to get back into the saddle of life! 

Join the “Ranch Hands” for an unforgettable show that offers a little something for everybody! Whether you're celebrating bachelorette parties, having a girls' night out, marking a birthday, or simply looking for a great time, this show caters to locals, tourists, and everyone in between! Don't miss out on the fun-filled experience that awaits you!

Lexy says, "Through this production, my aim was to shine a spotlight on my favorite aspects of Nashville — country music and the strong sense of community that binds us all together. I sincerely hope that everyone comes out to witness this remarkable performance! Let's make it an unforgettable experience together!"

The Ranch Hands Cowboylesque show is an electrifying experience! Don't miss out on these sensational performances that encapsulate the essence of Nashville's spirit and music.


Please note: this show is 21+.




