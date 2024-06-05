Orville Peck to Bring 6th Annual Rodeo to Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orville Peck has announced his 6th annual Rodeo, featuring a headline set from Peck & Tanya Tucker in addition to performances from Medium Build, Mickey Guyton, Reyna Roberts, The Nude Party and more. Hosted by John Waters, the rodeo will begin with a kickoff party at Basement East on August 23, a takeover at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on August 24 and a closing party at Brooklyn Bowl on August 25.

3-Day Tickets, single day tickets, and VIP packages for the weekend will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, June 10th at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, ahead of the general on-sale beginning Wednesday, June 12th at 10am local time. More information on tickets and VIP packages can be found at Ticketmaster.com.

On June 2, Peck appeared as a surprise guest during Kylie Minogue's headline set at Out Loud Festival at WeHo Pride, where they debuted their irresistible new single “Midnight Ride.” The track, which features production from Diplo, arrives this Friday, June 7 and serves as another taste of Peck’s upcoming Stampede album.

Last month, Peck released Stampede Vol. 1, the first collection of massive duets he has recorded with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Bu Cuaron. Among the tracklist is his cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other” with Nelson — no doubt a highlight of his Stampede Tour, underway now across North America. Full list of dates below.

In May, Peck was honored at the 35th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City with the Vito Russo Award, which is presented to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The award solidifies Peck’s rising profile in the ever-evolving music landscape. And now, with “Midnight Ride,” he’s poised to reach a whole new audience.

Upcoming Orville Peck Tour Dates

6/5 — Grand Rapids, MI — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater *^

6/7 — Cleveland, OH — Jacobs Pavilion *^

6/8 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

6/9 — Indianapolis, IN — Rock the Ruins *^

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory *^

6/13 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

6/14 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *^

6/29 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony Summer Stage #

6/30 — Washington, DC — The Anthem +#

7/1 — Lewiston, NY — Artpark +#

7/3 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +#

7/4 — Ottawa, ON — Ottawa Bluesfest

7/8 — Vancouver, BC — Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre #

7/10 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/11 — Edmonton, AB — Midway #

7/14 — Winnipeg, MB — Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/27 — Newport, RI — Newport Folk Festival

7/28 — Harrisburg, PA — Riverfront Park ~%

7/30 — St. Louis, MO — The Factory ~%

8/1 — Kansas City, MO — GrindersKC ~%

8/2 — Saint Charles, IA — Hinterland Music Festival

8/3 — Omaha, NE — The Admiral ~%

8/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Jones Assembly ~%

8/6 — Santa Fe, NM — Santa Fe Brewing Company ~%

8/8 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium ~%

8/9 — Salt Lake City, UT — Union Event Center %

9/24 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater @!

9/25 — Woodinville, WA — Chateau Ste. Michelle @!

9/27 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @!

9/28 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium @!

10/1 — San Diego, CA — Cal Coast Credit Union - Open Air Theatre @!

10/2 — Phoenix, AZ — Mesa Amphitheatre @!

10/16 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall @&

10/18 — Philadelphia, PA — MET Opera House @&

10/19 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

10/20 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount @&

* With Durand Jones

^ With Debbii Dawson

+ With The War And Treaty

# With Goldie Boutilier

~ With Jaime Wyatt

% With Gold Star

@ With Nikki Lane

! With Emily Nenni

& With Vincent Neil Emerson

Photo credit: Ben Prince

