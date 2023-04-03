Kindling Arts to Present New Fundraiser, THE DISCO BALL, For One Night Only At Eastside Bowl

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The lively new benefit offers one of the grooviest parties in town, featuring interactive performance experiences, appearances by drag and burlesque artists & more.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Click Here, Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator, announced a new signature benefit to support its work with Nashville's experimental performance artists. The Disco Ball is a one-night-only benefit and will be held on Sunday, April 23rd from 6pm-9pm at Eastside Bowl. Attendees are encouraged to dress in sparkly-chic attire for a night full of pop-up performances, groovy dance beats, signature libations, and bowling.

An unforgettable night of inclusive community, The Disco Ball will light up Eastside Bowl in a way only Kindling Arts can. Guests are invited to join interactive performance experiences and boogie to sublime beats from Nashville's favorite DJ Maggie Wells, powered by her expansive collection of vinyl records. Throughout the evening, appearances will be made by iconic drag performers Jaidynn Diore Fierce (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7), Venus Ann Serena, and Sapphire Mylan, delightful burlesque artists Lynndalicious and Risky Sour, and site-specific movement mavens from Shackled Feet Dance and Found Movement Group. Legendary theater actress and frequent Kindling collaborator Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva will host the evening's celebratory program.

All proceeds will support artist projects in Kindling Arts Festival 2023, which the organization previously announced for July 27-30, 2023 with the theme of "Counterculture." The fundraiser arrives on the heels of a record number of artist proposals received during Kindling's open application period, which closed on March 15th.

"This important addition to Kindling's annual calendar promises to be unlike any other fundraiser in town," said Daniel Jones, Producing Artistic Director. "Not only will this evening be filled to the brim with unforgettable fun, it also arrives at a time when it's more important than ever to wholeheartedly cheer on free expression and fully embrace the artists who make Nashville such a wonderful place to live."

Tickets to The Disco Ball are $75 for Standard Admission and $125 for Patron Level (including reserved seating on the ground floor). For larger groups, upstairs Lounge seating is available for $1,000, which includes up to 6 attendees and a dedicated seating area. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, and access to bowling lanes are included with each admission. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available for The Disco Ball and for Kindling Arts Festival 2023 - to learn more, contact Producing Artistic Director Daniel Jones at daniel@kindlingarts.com.

ABOUT KINDLING ARTS

Founded in 2018, Kindling Arts develops innovative new works by Nashville's experimental artists, empowering diverse creators with the resources required to explore challenging ideas. By providing local artists with space, resources, and practical support, Kindling promotes underrepresented voices and aesthetics, making space for boundary-pushing work that would otherwise be impossible. With a focus on championing the experimental and providing a home for unclassifiable performances, Kindling enables Nashville's most radical independent artists to explore new modes of performance-making and challenge the status quo. Now in its 6th year, Kindling's core programming includes the annual Kindling Arts Festival, a multi-day celebration of local artists that showcases more than a dozen diverse performances and events in various venues throughout Nashville, as well as unique arts events year-round.

For more information, visit kindlingarts.com.




