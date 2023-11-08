Cirque du Soleil to Launch New Country Music-Themed Touring Show

The show is starting in Nashville in July 2024 in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Cirque du Soleil will bring audiences of all ages a new theatrical touring show starting in Nashville in July 2024 in collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville.

While introducing the perfect harmony of captivating acrobatics and soulful melodies of beloved country legends and contemporary stars, this ode to country music’s rich heritage promises an unforgettable experience.

With deep roots in storytelling, heartfelt emotions, and the ability to resonate with audiences from all walks of life, both country music and Cirque du Soleil embody themes of love and resilience - as well as a passion for breathtaking, powerful performances.

“Our collaboration with Universal Music Group Nashville presents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our creative horizons and reach new audiences, as we delve into the vibrant world of country music entertainment. "Stéphane Lefebvre, President, and CEO of Cirque du Soleil.

“We are thrilled at the idea of joining forces with Cirque du Soleil to offer a one-of-a-kind show celebrating classic and modern country music. Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and emotion. The opportunity to highlight our incredible catalog and bring the history of country music to life in a live theatrical setting, will allow our music to live on with a new generation of audiences and country music fans,” said Cindy Mabe, Chair and CEO of Universal Music Group Nashville. 

Ticket Info

Premiering the North American Tour in July 2024 at Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC), in Nashville. Fans are invited to register on CirqueCountry.com ahead of the ticket sales for exclusive pre-sale, updates, and information. The general public on-sale begins on December 6, 2023.

So, hold onto your cowboy hat as you two-step into a mesmerizing world of breathtakin’ guitar grooves & aerial moves with a boot stompin’ journey into the heart & soul of country.

Casting – Singers & musicians Auditions in Nashville

In the true spirit of country music, Cirque du Soleil will be holding auditions for singers and multi-instrumentalists in Nashville. The audition dates are December 4 to 7, 2023. If you have the vocals of Dolly Parton, the rebel spirit of Johnny Cash, and you can groove like Shania Twain, audition! Find out more about the audition process here



