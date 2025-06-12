Allison Ann Kelly and Stacy Turner Will Lead ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE at The Roxy Regional Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The soundtrack of one of country music's most vibrant voices will fill the Roxy Regional Theatre, June 20 through June 29, in the beloved musical tribute Always… Patsy Cline.

Complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, Always… Patsy Cline is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961 and continued a correspondence with Cline until her tragic passing in a plane crash at the age of 30 during the height of her career.

Taking the stage in tribute to the country music legend is Allison Ann Kelly. Since making her Roxy debut in 2016 as Heather in Green Day's American Idiot, Allison has been a frequent collaborator, most recently as music director for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. No stranger to the classic country music genre, Allison has performed as June Carter in Ring of Fire and in Almost Heaven: John Denver's America, and she tours nationally with Darlin' Companion: Johnny and June Carter Cash and with the shows she created: Americana Women: Celebrating the Icons of Country and Folk, Americana Christmas and Because You're Mine: Johnny, June, and Love Songs of Country Music.

The role of Louise is played by local attorney Stacy Turner, who has been involved in numerous productions since the Roxy opened its doors in 1983, notably Cry-Baby, All Shook Up, Smokey Joe's Café, On the Town, Barnum, Showboat, I Remember Mama, Funny Girl, Damn Yankees, Chess, Cabaret and, most recently, as Ouiser in 2023's production of Steel Magnolias (following performances as M'Lynn in the 2017 production and Shelby in the 1990 original).

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Thad Wallus and sound design by Sid McCarty, the show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS… Patsy Cline.”

Featuring over 25 unforgettable hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall To Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” and more, Always… Patsy Cline includes a live band featuring Arielle Chambers on piano, Brady Adams on guitar, James Masanotti on fiddle, Jacob Markus on steel guitar, Thad Wallus on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums.

Always… Patsy Cline is produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers, Stacey Streetman, Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Bradley & Lisa Martin, and Mildred & Mable's, with additional funding support provided by Dr. Emanuel J. Hnarakis, Mitchell & Shelia Ross, and Dave & Marianne Straka.

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley, this production is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline, with all rights reserved. Musical clearances have been secured and are used by permission. Any taping, filming, recording or broadcast of this play (musical or otherwise) is strictly prohibited. Allison Ann Kelly is appearing through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Performances run June 20 through June 29 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on June 22, 28 and 29. In keeping with the theatre's opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, June 20, for a $5 Opening Night Rush.

Comments