The Lakewood Cultural Center Will Present the Jazz And Global Rhythms Of Quarteto Nuevo
The group will perform October 24 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.
With a mix of ancient-world sounds, jazz and global rhythms, Quarteto Nuevo crafts an accessible, richly layered groove that captivates listeners. Experience the ensemble on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents series.
“Deftly weaving between jazzy improvisation and syncopations that surprise and delight, these four musicians are truly a symphony unto themselves,” applauded John Arvish, program host, Montana Public Radio.
Merging Western classical, Eastern European folk, Latin and jazz, this group delivers an organic feel and powerful intensity on stage. Its razor-sharp precision is heightened by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms that blend music from ancient worlds and far-off places with a contemporary groove that inspires audiences of all ages.
Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and West Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with both surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at your favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless and memorable night out.
For tickets, visit the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 480 S. Allison Parkway, call 303‑987‑7845 or visit LakewoodCO.gov/LCCPresents.
The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2026–27 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
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