The Lakewood Cultural Center Will Present the Jazz And Global Rhythms Of Quarteto Nuevo

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With a mix of ancient-world sounds, jazz and global rhythms, Quarteto Nuevo crafts an accessible, richly layered groove that captivates listeners. Experience the ensemble on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Lakewood Cultural Center Presents series.

“Deftly weaving between jazzy improvisation and syncopations that surprise and delight, these four musicians are truly a symphony unto themselves,” applauded John Arvish, program host, Montana Public Radio.

Merging Western classical, Eastern European folk, Latin and jazz, this group delivers an organic feel and powerful intensity on stage. Its razor-sharp precision is heightened by jazzy interludes, lightly rumbling percussion motifs and mesmerizing rhythms that blend music from ancient worlds and far-off places with a contemporary groove that inspires audiences of all ages.

Lakewood Cultural Center is located at Wadsworth and West Alameda, just 15 minutes from downtown Denver, with both surface and garage parking. Pair a performance with dinner at your favorite Belmar, Downtown Lakewood restaurant for an effortless and memorable night out.

For tickets, visit the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office at 480 S. Allison Parkway, call 303‑987‑7845 or visit LakewoodCO.gov/LCCPresents.

The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2026–27 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 37 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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