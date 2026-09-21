The Montana Performing Arts Consortium Will Host 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference in October

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The Montana Performing Arts Consortium will present its 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Helena Civic Center in Helena, Montana. The event will bring performing artists and arts professionals together for a day of presentations and live performances.

The public showcase will feature artists presented through the consortium’s conference programming. Showcase I is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will include the Derina Harvey Band, an Alberta-based group whose music combines Celtic rock and contemporary folk influences.

The event is designed to introduce artists and performers to arts presenters while also offering members of the public an opportunity to attend the showcase performances. Additional artists are scheduled to appear during the conference’s programming.

The 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference will take place at the Helena Civic Center, located at 340 Neill Ave. in Helena. Admission to the showcase is free and open to the public. Attendees should consult the official event information for the complete schedule and any updates regarding performance times.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 48 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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