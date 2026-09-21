The Montana Performing Arts Consortium Will Host 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference in October
The event is set for October 17.
The Montana Performing Arts Consortium will present its 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Helena Civic Center in Helena, Montana. The event will bring performing artists and arts professionals together for a day of presentations and live performances.
The public showcase will feature artists presented through the consortium’s conference programming. Showcase I is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will include the Derina Harvey Band, an Alberta-based group whose music combines Celtic rock and contemporary folk influences.
The event is designed to introduce artists and performers to arts presenters while also offering members of the public an opportunity to attend the showcase performances. Additional artists are scheduled to appear during the conference’s programming.
The 2026 Artist Showcase & Conference will take place at the Helena Civic Center, located at 340 Neill Ave. in Helena. Admission to the showcase is free and open to the public. Attendees should consult the official event information for the complete schedule and any updates regarding performance times.
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The War of the Worlds
Anaconda Ensemble Theatre (10/02-10/11)