THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BAND to Perform Free Concert at Alberta Bair Theater
The Washington, D.C.-based military ensemble will perform at the theater in Billings.
The Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, where world-class military precision meets the heart of American music, will come to Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets for this performance on Wednesday, October 14 are FREE but must be reserved at the ABT Box Office.
Join in for an evening of entertainment featuring some of Washington, D.C.’s finest. We invite you to an unforgettable show featuring the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, where world-class military precision meets the heart of American music.
Enjoy a magical medley alongside patriotic classics that define our history. We culminate the concert with our signature tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces.
The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.
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