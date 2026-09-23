THE UNITED STATES AIR FORCE BAND to Perform Free Concert at Alberta Bair Theater

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The Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, where world-class military precision meets the heart of American music, will come to Alberta Bair Theater. Tickets for this performance on Wednesday, October 14 are FREE but must be reserved at the ABT Box Office.

Join in for an evening of entertainment featuring some of Washington, D.C.’s finest. We invite you to an unforgettable show featuring the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants, where world-class military precision meets the heart of American music.

Enjoy a magical medley alongside patriotic classics that define our history. We culminate the concert with our signature tribute to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces.

The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 29 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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