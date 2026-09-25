THE TANNAHILL WEAVERS Will Come to Alberta Bair Theater
The Scottish traditional music ensemble will perform at the downtown Billings venue.
The Tannahill Weavers have received worldwide acclaim over the years for their exuberant performances and outstanding recording efforts. They were the first Scottish traditional band to add the iconic bagpipes to their repertoire. And they are bringing their incredible sound to Alberta Bair Theater in just 3 weeks on Thursday, October 15.
Several years ago, the band was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, and in 2021, they were joined by exciting piper and fiddler Iain MacGillivra, who is also Scotland's youngest clan leader. A fluent Gaelic speaker, Iain has worked on Outlander and Men In Kilts and has performed for many stars and dignitaries.
They have that unique combination of traditional melodies, rich vocals, and driving rhythmic accompaniment that makes their show unforgettable. As the band celebrates the nomination of their 18th recording, Òrach ('Golden' in Gaelic) as album of the year, and themselves as band of the year, they are firmly established as one of Scotland's premier groups on the concert stage, and considered a national treasure, such that they are part of the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow's Music curriculum.
Tickets are on sale now at the Box Office, 2801 3rd Ave. N., by phone at 406.256.6052, and online. The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.
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