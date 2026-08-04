Alberta Bair Theater Names Nick Turner Executive Director

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After a comprehensive national search, Alberta Bair Theater has appointed Nick Turner as The Hewes and Susan Agnew Executive Director. ABT's Search Committee led a successful national search and selection process that included board members, staff, key patrons, and community leaders.

The organization bids a fond farewell to Jan Dietrich, who concluded her exceptional service as The Hewes and Susan Agnew Executive Director at the end of June.

Hailing from Missoula, Dietrich's impact on ABT spans over three decades, beginning in 1990 when she initially joined the team to create and launch ABT's educational outreach program. Under her guidance, this program grew into the thriving regional success it is today.

Dietrich's role at ABT evolved over the years, including her time on the ABT Board of Directors from 2004 to 2010.

After a decade working for other local nonprofits, she returned home to ABT in 2014 as Development Director, ultimately stepping into the Executive Director role in 2016.

Her leadership proved historic. Dietrich masterfully spearheaded ABT's monumental $13.6 million renovation from vision to completion, and then fiercely guided the theater through the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19.

Through decades of dedication, Dietrich has woven herself into the very fabric of Alberta Bair Theater and the Billings community. Whether leading behind the scenes or front and center, she has resolutely championed ABT's mission.

As Dietrich transitions into retirement, she has graciously agreed to serve as Development Consultant as ABT welcomes Turner as The Hewes and Susan Agnew Executive Director.

Turner comes to the Billings community from Maine and quickly picks up the lead.

A message from Nick Turner:

'My family and I feel like our journey was always meant to bring us to Billings and ABT. We both grew up, married, and taught public school together in South Dakota and then had great adventures in the performing arts in Colorado and New York City. Since 2017, we've lived in Maine, and I was the Executive Director of a historic theater. All those experiences have prepared me for this wonderful opportunity.

I couldn't be more excited to get this chance to work with such an impressive board, staff, and community. I'd pinch myself to make sure this isn't a dream, but why would I want to test that theory?!'

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