Missoula Children's Theatre to Present BROADWAY, OFF BROADWAY: ALL TOGETHER NOW!

The Missoula Children's Theatre has announced an event called Broadway off Broadway, A Musical Revue, running November 12-14, 2021, at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts. This unique concert-style performance is called ALL TOGETHER NOW! presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), so that local theatres around the world can creatively raise much-needed funds lost due to shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The concert will run less than 75 minutes, with no intermission, and promises to leave the audience wanting more of the beloved Broadway songs from shows such as Les Misérables, Rent and Mamma Mia, as well as Disney classics from Newsies and Mary Poppins. To present this global celebration of live theatre, MCT has tapped amazing local talent. Included in the 30-member cast are favorites Tim Shonkwiler, Alicia Bullock-Muth, Ellen McKenzie, Arielle Nachtigal, Simon Fickinger and many other adults and younger performers, each contributing their unique voices and enthusiasm for being back on the stage to celebrate live theatre and support MCT. Bringing ALL TOGETHER NOW! together is Heather Adams (Director) and Royce McIntosh (Music Director).

Friday, November 12th is a special fundraising evening beginning with a 6PM reception courtesy of Bravo! Catering and a variety of hosted beverages (alcoholic & non-alcoholic), followed by a performance at 7PM with reserved seating. MCT is honored to welcome Missoula Mayor John Engen and celebrity guest, Curt Olds, to provide their quick-witted humor, charm and talent for the evening as co-emcees. Curt will also be one of the vocalists (Friday only) and a live auction will feature Mayor Engen as the auctioneer. These two gentlemen will help create a most enjoyable evening! Want a peek at the auction items? Unlimited car washes for a year from Happy Days Car Wash, and a 2-night stay at a local Airbnb for 12 including a delectable, private dinner by chef Ryan of Bravo! Catering are just two of the unique and exciting items on which the guests can bid. Tickets for Friday's event are $75.00 each, $40.00 of which is tax-deductible.

Regular performances of the musical revue only are Saturday the 13th at 2PM and 7:30 PM and Sunday the 14th at 2PM. Ticket prices are $20, $25 and $30 each, using MCT's new 3-tiered general admission seating. MCT extends special thanks to sponsors Park Side Credit Union, First Security Bank, Mountain Broadcasting, Cathy Capps, M.D., Carmen Corona and Ron Fitzgerald.

Tickets for all performances are available at www.MCTinc.org, by calling (406) 728-7529 or at the MCT Box Office, Monday-Friday, Noon to 5PM.