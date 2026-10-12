ANYTHING GOES to Open at WYO Theatre in October
The musical will open on October 24.
The WYO’s 2026 Fall Premiere will open Saturday, October 24, with the updated 2022 version of Cole Porter’s beloved musical comedy “Anything Goes” — bringing together local performers, lively Broadway music, a festive Captain’s Night celebration and a special tribute to longtime WYO director Marva Craft.
Captain’s Night begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 with the return of one of the WYO’s most celebrated traditions: a pre-show party at Frackelton’s. Guests can gather with friends, theater lovers and members of the WYO community before heading across the street for the 7 p.m. opening-night curtain. Tickets for the full Captain’s Night experience are $135 per person.
Directed by Craft, with music direction by Kathy McNickle and design by Jeannie Hall, “Anything Goes” features a cast of local performers in a fast-paced musical comedy filled with mistaken identities and outrageous schemes.
This year’s production marks an especially significant chapter for the WYO as audiences are invited to say “Bon Voyage” to Craft and celebrate the many years she has shared her talent, leadership, energy and love of theater with the Sheridan community. Help the WYO thank her and send her off with a production centered around adventure, laughter, music and an unforgettable voyage.
Following Captain’s Night, encore performances are scheduled for Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., as well as Oct. 29-31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for encore performances are $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and military and $23 for students.
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