ANYTHING GOES to Open at WYO Theatre in October

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The WYO’s 2026 Fall Premiere will open Saturday, October 24, with the updated 2022 version of Cole Porter’s beloved musical comedy “Anything Goes” — bringing together local performers, lively Broadway music, a festive Captain’s Night celebration and a special tribute to longtime WYO director Marva Craft.

Captain’s Night begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 with the return of one of the WYO’s most celebrated traditions: a pre-show party at Frackelton’s. Guests can gather with friends, theater lovers and members of the WYO community before heading across the street for the 7 p.m. opening-night curtain. Tickets for the full Captain’s Night experience are $135 per person.

Directed by Craft, with music direction by Kathy McNickle and design by Jeannie Hall, “Anything Goes” features a cast of local performers in a fast-paced musical comedy filled with mistaken identities and outrageous schemes.

This year’s production marks an especially significant chapter for the WYO as audiences are invited to say “Bon Voyage” to Craft and celebrate the many years she has shared her talent, leadership, energy and love of theater with the Sheridan community. Help the WYO thank her and send her off with a production centered around adventure, laughter, music and an unforgettable voyage.

Following Captain’s Night, encore performances are scheduled for Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at 2 p.m., as well as Oct. 29-31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for encore performances are $29 for adults, $27 for seniors and military and $23 for students.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 09 Hrs 22 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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