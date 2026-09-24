TAE & THE NEIGHBORLY to Perform at WYO

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Blending soul, R&B, pop and rock with powerhouse vocals and an infectious live energy, TAE & The Neighborly will perform at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin-based five-member group has built a reputation for dynamic performances, rich instrumentation and original music that feels both fresh and familiar. Their songs explore themes of self-discovery, connection and finding joy, all delivered through a soulful sound shaped by influences across multiple genres.

TAE & The Neighborly released their debut full-length album, Self Help, in 2024. The record highlights the band's soulful arrangements and emotional range, from the laid-back feel of Carry On to the building intensity of Let It Rain. Since the album's release, the band has toured extensively across the country, performing at venues and festivals including the Sisters Folk Festival in Oregon, Rhythm & Roots Festival in Rhode Island and NPR's Mountain Stage in West Virginia. The group is also preparing for the release of its second album in 2026.

The band's roots are as distinctive as its music. The members first connected as neighbors before beginning to write and perform together in 2020. That sense of community remains central to the group's music and live performances, which are designed to bring audiences together through shared energy and connection.

Tickets for TAE & The Neighborly are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and military and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO Theater Box Office, by phone at 307-672-9084 and online.

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