Clay Walker and BLACKHAWK to Perform at Ford Wyoming Center
The country music legends will perform at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Country music legends Clay Walker & Blackhawk will bring an evening of country music classics to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, January 23rd. Tickets start at $46.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, October 9, at 10 a.m.
ABOUT Clay Walker
Clay Walker stands as a towering figure in country music, his illustrious career marked by multi-PLATINUM sales, 11 chart-topping hits and 40 singles on the charts. His songs, including classics like 'If I Could Make A Living' and 'She Won't Be Lonely Long,' resonate deeply, etching his name into the fabric of the genre. In 1996, Walker faced a new battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but rather than yielding to its challenges, he emerged as a fierce advocate and fundraiser, establishing the Clay Walker Foundation to support those affected by the disease. Each year, the Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach shines a light on his tireless efforts, raising awareness and funds for MS research. His February single, 'Cowboys in Heaven' beautifully captures his journey in country music, evoking both nostalgia and reflection over his 30+ year career. Last year, he dropped 'I Know She Hung The Moon,' originally written and released by friend and late musician, Toby Keith. His latest album, Texas To Tennessee, soared to No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, drawing inspiration from legends including George Jones, James Taylor and Bob Seger. He recently headlined Ryman Auditorium for the first time in his career, performing to a sold-out crowd in Nashville and is scheduled to play major festivals in 2026 including Tortuga, Boots in the Park, and more. A member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Walker continues to captivate audiences nationwide, gracing stages from coast to coast with his electrifying performances, showcasing his unwavering passion for music and advocacy. He plans to release new music throughout the coming year. For more information and to stay up-to-date, visit ClayWalker.com
ABOUT BLACKHAWK
For more than 20 years, Blackhawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their song and their fans. It's a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the '90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances. Today Blackhawk continues to honor its past as it forgets its future and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level.
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