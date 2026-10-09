Disney's NEWSIES JR. to Take the Stage at Missoula Children's Theatre This October
A cast of 42 local middle and high school students will perform the musical October 30 through November 1.
For one weekend only the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) Youth Series production of Disney Newsies Jr will be LIVE on stage, Friday and Saturday October 30 and 31 and Sunday, November 1. The cast of 42 local middle and high school actors will deliver an entertaining, energetic performance in a 60-minute, G-rated version of this popular Disney musical for all ages.
Director Natalie Renk is a regular at MCT, having worked with MCT Youth programs for several years and currently a music teacher at C. S. Porter Middle School. When asked about her experience with this production she explained 'This cast is so talented and so kind, and it absolutely shows in the final product. It is a pleasure to work with such a dedicated group of young artists! We are having an absolute blast, and we know our audience will too. Newsies Jr. is all about the power of young people and when you're in the room, the power is palpable!'
MCT Education Director Emily Morrison says 'It is a privilege to watch these children learn who they are through theatre. The growth from auditions to performance is tremendous enough, but when a student keeps coming back year after year, I get to see these amazing people blossom a little more each time. These kids are going to change the world, whether they keep performing or not.'
Disney Newsies Jr is an inspiring 60-minute version based on the 1992 film, the Tony Award-winning 2012 Broadway musical, and true events at the turn of the 19th century. It will have you 'Carrying the Banner' right along with the newsies in this singing, dancing David-and-Goliath story. It is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and supported by Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Missoula Pediatric Dentistry, Langel, Yonce & Associates, PC; Roemers Point +S, and Farmer's State Bank.
Tickets are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F and one hour before show time.
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