Disney's NEWSIES JR. to Take the Stage at Missoula Children's Theatre This October

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For one weekend only the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) Youth Series production of Disney Newsies Jr will be LIVE on stage, Friday and Saturday October 30 and 31 and Sunday, November 1. The cast of 42 local middle and high school actors will deliver an entertaining, energetic performance in a 60-minute, G-rated version of this popular Disney musical for all ages.

Director Natalie Renk is a regular at MCT, having worked with MCT Youth programs for several years and currently a music teacher at C. S. Porter Middle School. When asked about her experience with this production she explained 'This cast is so talented and so kind, and it absolutely shows in the final product. It is a pleasure to work with such a dedicated group of young artists! We are having an absolute blast, and we know our audience will too. Newsies Jr. is all about the power of young people and when you're in the room, the power is palpable!'

MCT Education Director Emily Morrison says 'It is a privilege to watch these children learn who they are through theatre. The growth from auditions to performance is tremendous enough, but when a student keeps coming back year after year, I get to see these amazing people blossom a little more each time. These kids are going to change the world, whether they keep performing or not.'

Disney Newsies Jr is an inspiring 60-minute version based on the 1992 film, the Tony Award-winning 2012 Broadway musical, and true events at the turn of the 19th century. It will have you 'Carrying the Banner' right along with the newsies in this singing, dancing David-and-Goliath story. It is a production of the Missoula Children's Theatre and supported by Garden City Plumbing & Heating, Missoula Pediatric Dentistry, Langel, Yonce & Associates, PC; Roemers Point +S, and Farmer's State Bank.

Tickets are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 Noon to 5PM, M-F and one hour before show time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 03 Hrs 09 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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