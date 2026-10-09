EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY to Open at Lone Tree Arts Center

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The Denver Concert Band will offer a festive way for audiences of all ages to begin the season with "Eat, Drink and Be Merry" on Sunday, November 22 at 2 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., Lone Tree, CO 80124. Tickets are $20-$25, with tickets for children 5 and under priced at $7.

The concert begins with the familiar "Food, Glorious Food" from the musical Oliver! and continues with the Latin-flavored "The Peanut Vendor" and John Philip Sousa's spirited march "The Fairest of the Fair." At the center of the program is Johan de Meij's Dutch Masters Suite, a colorful three-movement work inspired by paintings from the Dutch Golden Age. Each movement brings a different masterpiece to life through music, concluding with Jan Steen's lively depiction of a festive gathering.

The second half turns to the holiday season with Eric Whitacre's luminous "Lux Aurumque," one of the program's quietest and most beautiful moments, while "Santa's Journey" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" bring some seasonal fun. The band also performs the Malcolm Arnold-inspired holiday piece "Wassail Dances" and the big-band sounds of "In the Christmas Mood." No holiday concert would be complete without a special guest from the North Pole making an appearance.

The Denver Concert Band is comprised of 90 musicians who love instrumental music. These musicians are volunteers who rehearse and perform year-round throughout Colorado. The band regularly performs for thousands of Coloradoans every year. In addition to formal and summer concerts around the Denver area, the band regularly performs statewide and has also performed in Switzerland, the British Isles, France and Germany.

Jacinda Bouton has been the music director of the Denver Concert Band since 1997 and is also principal conductor of the Lone Tree Symphony Orchestra. She has served as guest conductor of the Denver Municipal Band and is an active conductor, clinician and adjudicator throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Bouton has conducted these ensembles in more than 30 guest artist concerts with members of the Colorado Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra and many other nationally and internationally renowned soloists.

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