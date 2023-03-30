Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE HIGHWAYMEN LIVE â€“ A MUSICAL TRIBUTE Comes To Alberta Bair Theatre, April 15

Perhaps the greatest country music super group in history, The Highwaymen traveled the world performing country music to millions of fans.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 

Visit Alberta Bair Theatre on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. for THE HIGHWAYMEN LIVE - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE to some country music icons.

Starring Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, August Manley as Waylon Jennings, and Mark Gagnon as Johnny Cash, this 90-minute country music tribute show is full of upbeat, honky-tonk hits like "Ring of Fire," "Dukes of Hazard," and "On the Road Again."

Relive the magic of the greatest country music super group of all time: Willie, Waylon & Cash... The Highwaymen Live!

This performance is sponsored by CHS Laurel Refinery and ABC 6/Fox 4.

Tickets, $47, $37, $27; $17 Student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.




