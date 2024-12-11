Video: First Look at Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA at Theater Latté Da

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a first look at Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella at Theater Latté Da.

Directed by Wesley Frye, the production runs from November 20 through January 11.

This holiday show is guaranteed to be a ball for the whole family! Spirited, savvy Ella defies her stepmother’s wishes and captures the heart of a charming prince on her quest to transform her life… and the world. Empowered by kindness and a fairy godmother, she both sparkles and sparks change in this beloved classic with some surprise twists!

A cherished score, a fresh, modern script, and inventive staging magically combine in Artistic Director Justin Lucero’s Latté Da debut, reminding us that goodness and courage can lead to happily ever after.

Featuring Carnetha Anthony, Isa Condo-Olvera, Po Cushman, James Delage, Theo Janke-Furman, Abby Magalee, Nambi Mwassa, Hope Nordquist, Tod Petersen, Jon Michael Stiff, Gabriella Trentacoste, Evan Tyler Wilson, and Sally Wingert. With understudies Camryn Buelow, Corissa Bussian and Caleb Michael.

