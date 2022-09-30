Video: First Look At A DIFFERENT POND With Stages Theatre And Theater Mu

Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu have announced the cast and creative team behind the world premiere adaptation of A DIFFERENT POND! An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated local poet, Bao Phi. Play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier, directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan, and Cultural Consultant Anh Thư T. Phạm.

Check out the trailer below!

A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota. On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. Performances run Sept 30- Oct 23, 2022 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now!

The cast of A DIFFERENT POND: Hieu Bui (BA), Angelina Huynh (NHI & LAN), Vincent Vuong Impola (HUY & YOUNG BA), John Lutterman (ĐỨC & QUÂN), Benji Stoebner (DUY), Xaria Vang (MÁ MÝ & HAO).

Making his Twin Cities debut at Stages Theatre Company in the role of BA is Hieu Bui. He was born in Vietnam and raised in Kansas City and has performed with Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Fishtank Theatre, The Blackbox, The Coterie Theatre, and Starlight Theatre. He has an Acting BA from the UMKC Conservatory and is also a playwright. At the 2021 Region 5's Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Hieu's play "Blanket" won the Garry Garrison Outstanding Ten-Minute Play Award.

"A DIFFERENT POND is about a bonding experience between father and son. I really resonated with this piece because my family are Vietnamese immigrants from the war and feel very connected to this story. Being in the role of Ba, which means father in Vietnamese, means a lot to me as it will by my first Vietnamese character on stage and am looking forward to bringing the character to life. " - Hieu Bui

The creative team of A DIFFERENT POND: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director, Stages Theatre Company), Lily Tung Crystal (Artistic Director), Theater Mu, Anh Thư T. Phạm (Managing Director Theater Mu & Cultural Consultant), Morgen Chang (Education Director Theater Mu), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (Director), Marc Berg (Props Designer), Alice Endo (Lighting Assistant), Aaron Gabriel (Composer & Sound Designer), Faith Barrett (Emerging BIPOC Sound Design Mentee), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Gretchen Katt (Sound Technician), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Stacey Palmer (Costume & Make Up Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (Stage Manager), Amy Horn (Assistant Stage Manager).