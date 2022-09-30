Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look At A DIFFERENT POND With Stages Theatre And Theater Mu

Performances run September 30-October 23, 2022.

Minneapolis / St. Paul News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Stages Theatre Company in collaboration with Theater Mu have announced the cast and creative team behind the world premiere adaptation of A DIFFERENT POND! An unforgettable story based on the Caldecott Honor book memoir by celebrated local poet, Bao Phi. Play written by Jessica Luu Pelletier, directed by Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan, and Cultural Consultant Anh Thư T. Phạm.

Check out the trailer below!

A powerful story of a Vietnamese family carving out a new life in Minnesota. On the pre-dawn shores of a Minneapolis lake, a young boy and his dad fish for food, unfurling a tale about immigration, straddling cultures old and new, and a family facing daily struggles together. Performances run Sept 30- Oct 23, 2022 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts. Tickets are on sale now!

The cast of A DIFFERENT POND: Hieu Bui (BA), Angelina Huynh (NHI & LAN), Vincent Vuong Impola (HUY & YOUNG BA), John Lutterman (ĐỨC & QUÂN), Benji Stoebner (DUY), Xaria Vang (MÁ MÝ & HAO).

Making his Twin Cities debut at Stages Theatre Company in the role of BA is Hieu Bui. He was born in Vietnam and raised in Kansas City and has performed with Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Fishtank Theatre, The Blackbox, The Coterie Theatre, and Starlight Theatre. He has an Acting BA from the UMKC Conservatory and is also a playwright. At the 2021 Region 5's Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival Hieu's play "Blanket" won the Garry Garrison Outstanding Ten-Minute Play Award.

"A DIFFERENT POND is about a bonding experience between father and son. I really resonated with this piece because my family are Vietnamese immigrants from the war and feel very connected to this story. Being in the role of Ba, which means father in Vietnamese, means a lot to me as it will by my first Vietnamese character on stage and am looking forward to bringing the character to life. " - Hieu Bui

The creative team of A DIFFERENT POND: Sandy Boren-Barrett (Artistic Director, Stages Theatre Company), Lily Tung Crystal (Artistic Director), Theater Mu, Anh Thư T. Phạm (Managing Director Theater Mu & Cultural Consultant), Morgen Chang (Education Director Theater Mu), Jake Sung-Guk Sullivan (Director), Marc Berg (Props Designer), Alice Endo (Lighting Assistant), Aaron Gabriel (Composer & Sound Designer), Faith Barrett (Emerging BIPOC Sound Design Mentee), Jim Hibbeler (Technical Director), Gretchen Katt (Sound Technician), Christa Ludwig (Wardrobe Supervisor), Karin Olson (Lighting Designer), Stacey Palmer (Costume & Make Up Designer), Melanie Salmon-Peterson (Production Manager), Joe Stanley (Set Designer), Gabriel Peñaloza-Hernandez (Stage Manager), Amy Horn (Assistant Stage Manager).

TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


Minnesota Orchestra Announces New Contract Agreement With MusiciansMinnesota Orchestra Announces New Contract Agreement With Musicians
September 23, 2022

The Minnesota Orchestra's governing body and its musicians have approved a new four-year collective bargaining agreement (CBA), effective immediately and extending through August 31, 2026. The agreement was separately ratified by both the Board of Directors and the musicians, who are members of the Twin Cities Musicians' Union (Local 30-73).
Cast & Creative Team Announced For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The OrdwayCast & Creative Team Announced For BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At The Ordway
September 22, 2022

The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts has announced the cast and creative team for its production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast this holiday season. Running from Nov. 30-Dec. 31, 2022, the Broadway @ the Ordway 2022-2023 show will be the first musical the Ordway has produced since 2019.
Cedar Cultural Center Welcomes Pierre Bensusan, World-renowned French Guitarist To MinneapolisCedar Cultural Center Welcomes Pierre Bensusan, World-renowned French Guitarist To Minneapolis
September 22, 2022

Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his  2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Minneapolis where on Sunday evening September 25th, The Cedar Cultural Center welcomes him to perform a concert.
Steve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team AnnouncedSteve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team Announced
September 21, 2022

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Sally & Tom by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Sally & Tom will play October 1 – November 6, 2022, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).