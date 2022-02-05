VIDEO: See Official Trailer for LA BOHÈME at the Ritz Theatre

LA BOHÈME is set to run at the Ritz Theatre from now through February 27th. Theater Latté Da's production features music by the legendary Giacomo Puccini and a libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa. The Ritz Theatre's production has new orchestration by Joseph Schlefke. It is directed by Peter Rothstein and has music direction by Sonja Thompson. It stars Corissa Bussian, Siena Forest, Benjamin Dutcher, and David Walton.

This passionate, timeless, and indelible story of love among young artists in Paris, can stake its claim as the world's most popular opera. Theater Latté Da brings Peter Rothstein's innovative, award-winning staging to the intimate Ritz Theater. Lyrical and touchingly beautiful, La Bohème is the definitive depiction of the joys and sorrows of love and loss, and a celebration of art in the face of adversity. It is sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Watch the official production trailer below!



