VIDEO: Pascal Pastrana Performs Dance Piece in Celebration of The Red Alert Day of Action

Tonight, The Duluth Playhouse is participating in #RedAlertRESTART. From 9pm-midnight, the NorShor Theatre will join over 1,500 venues across the country in illuminating our space in red lights.

The Red Alert Day of Action is in support of the RESTART Act, which offers economic relief to the live events industry. A coalition of theaters, artists and live events workers, #RedAlertRESTART aims to raise awareness and bring media attention to the financial struggles of the live events industry.



When theaters shut down in March, Pascal Pastrana (who performed in 'Jesus Christ Superstar', 'Les Misérables', and 'Godspell', among others, at The Duluth Playhouse) was appearing in Mean Girls on Broadway. In collaboration with NorShor Artistic Director Phillip Fazio and Family Theatre and Education Program Artistic Director Amber Burns, Pastrana choreographed and performed a dance piece in celebration of The Red Alert Day of Action.

Watch the performance below!



If you would like to help raise awareness, here are four ways to get involved:

1) Visit www.saveourstages.com to sign a letter of support of the RESTART Act.

2) Light your own residence or business in red to show solidarity and share the image on social media using the hashtags #SAVEOURSTAGES and #RedAlertRESTART.

3) If you're able, please drive-by the NorShor between 9pm and midnight tonight and take a picture or video of the building lit in RED to post to your social media pages using the hashtags #RedAlertRESTART, #SaveOurStages, #extendPUA, and #NorShorTheatre

4) Visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/support to make a contribution to the Duluth Playhouse.

