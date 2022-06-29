VIDEO: First Look at EMMA World Premiere Adaptation at the Guthrie Theater

The Guthrie Theater is presenting Kate Hamill's world-premiere adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Emma, directed by Meredith McDonough through August 21, 2022, on the Wurtele Thrust Stage.

Get a first look at the production below!

Tickets for performances range from $26 to $80. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at 612.377.2224, 1.877.447.8243 (toll-free) or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are available on select dates.

Emma tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, a woman who prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record, much to the chagrin of her dear friend Mr. Knightley. However, her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals, and Emma's sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along. With screwball comedy and surprises aplenty, this fresh, fast-paced world premiere interprets the Jane Austen classic with delightfully unconventional flair.

About the Cast

The cast of Emma includes Sun Mee Chomet (Guthrie: Twelfth Night, As You Like It, King Lear) as Miss Bates, Ryan Colbert (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, As You Like It, Frankenstein - Playing With Fire) as Frank Churchill/Robert Martin, David Kelly (Guthrie: Harvey) as Mr. Woodhouse/Mr. Weston, Carman Lacivita (Guthrie: debut) as Mr. Knightley, Anna Leverett (Guthrie: debut) as Mrs. Elton, Amelia Pedlow (Guthrie: Frankenstein - Playing With Fire) as Emma Woodhouse, Louis Sallan (Guthrie: debut) as Mr. Elton, Samantha Steinmetz (Guthrie: debut) as Harriet Smith, Christine Weber (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Cyrano de Bergerac, Pride and Prejudice, The Winter's Tale) as Jane Fairfax and Brenda Withers (Guthrie: debut) as Mrs. Weston.