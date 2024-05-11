Review: A JUMPING-OFF POINT at The Jungle Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A JUMPING-OFF POINT at the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis

By Inda Craig-Galván

Directed By Shá Cage

Scenic Designer: Daniel Allen

Costume Designer: China Bleu Simmons

Lighting Designer: Dante Benjegerdes

Sound Designer: C. Andrew Maye

Stage Manager/Properties Designer: John Novak

Assistant Director: Brettina Davis

Director/Dramaturg Youth Apprentice: Iris Luz Hernandez

April 20 - May 19, 2024

In A JUMPING-OFF POINT, playwright Inda Craig-Galván offers a compelling narrative centered around Vinecia Coleman (Leslie Wallace), a talented writer whose success is overshadowed by allegations of plagiarism. Directed by Shá Cage, this production navigates complex themes with finesse, prompting vital discussions on creative ownership and representation.

Throughout the brisk 90-minute runtime, the play delves into pertinent issues of our time. Questions of who holds the right to tell certain stories and the ethical dilemmas surrounding intellectual property are dissected with nuance and depth. The absence of an intermission keeps the momentum high, allowing the audience to remain fully immersed in the unfolding drama.

Photo by Lauren B. Photography

Visually, the production excels with its striking set designs and vibrant costumes. From the coffee house to the writer's studio and beyond, the stage comes alive with a dynamic interplay of black and white palettes punctuated by bursts of color, culminating in a visually stimulating experience reminiscent of a lively sitcom.

The ensemble cast delivers stellar performances, seamlessly capturing the essence of their characters. Leslie Wallace shines as Vinecia, portraying a writer grappling with both professional success and personal integrity. Ashawnti Sakina Ford brings infectious energy to the role of Vinecia's loyal confidante, infusing the narrative with moments of heartfelt humor and poignant truths.

Photo by Lauren B. Photography

Overall, A JUMPING-OFF POINT is a must-see production that resonates deeply with contemporary audiences. Its relevance, combined with superb acting and dynamic staging, makes it a compelling theatrical experience not to be missed.

