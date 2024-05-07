JIM JEFFERIES: GIVE 'EM WHAT THEY WANT TOUR Comes To State Theatre In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that popular comedian Jim Jefferies (“Legit,” FX, “The Jim Jefferies Show,” Comedy Central) returns to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. in his new Give ‘em What They Want Tour.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy.

Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019, At the end of 2019 he started Oblivious tour in 2020 where he toured all around Europe and North America. Jim's ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

