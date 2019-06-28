VIDEO: First Look At Roald Dahl's WILLY WONKA At Stages Theatre Company

Stages Theatre Company is invitinsg audiences to enter a world of pure imagination with Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka. Based on the Book "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl, the scrumptious musical follows the adventures of Charlie Bucket and the other Golden Ticket holders through Willy Wonka's whimsical and mysterious Chocolate Factory filled with Oompa-Loompa, fun, candy and magic around every corner. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film, and new songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, the sweet musical adaption of Roald Dahl's timeless story comes to life on our mainstage June 28 through August 4.

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are on sale now! Visit www.stagestheatre.org for specific performance dates and times or call the Box Office Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm at (952) 979-1111, option 4. Tickets are $16 for adults; $14 for seniors, ages 60+ and children.

Directed by Nikki Swoboda, this visual stunning production of the children's classic was adapted to stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. "Willy Wonka is filled with big dreams and a generous sprinkle of candy, which just so happens to be the ingredient for an excellent summer," said Swoboda. "Charlie's big heart and open eyes bring us on a fantastical journey from nothing to everything, and all kinds of wild adventures in between. It's going to be a fun and sweet treat for the entire family."





