Twin Cities Artists Respond To George Floyd Tragedy With Online Tribute

Ten leading Twin Cities artists will contribute short pieces for a month-long observance grappling with the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, and the global movement for racial equity and police accountability inspired by their tragedies.

Coming on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic freefall, Floyd's murder sparked outrage and protests in streets across our country, prompting unprecedented police and military response. Artists are on the front lines of this protest movement. Mixed Blood commissioned artists to begin capturing this moment in time, in hopes that future work may grow out of the small seeds of this online tribute.

"Above all, never underestimate the activist artist - we are not just the conscience of this community but also the spark plugs of remedy," said Jack Reuler, Mixed Blood's founder and Artistic Director.

Mixed Blood Responds is made possible by a One Minneapolis grant from the Minneapolis Foundation.

