Tickets For Jim Jefferies at the State Theatre Go On Sale June 4

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that popular comedian JIM JEFFERIES ("Legit," FX, "The Jim Jefferies Show," Comedy Central) returns to the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. as part of The Moist Tour.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jefferies was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. At the end of 2019, he started Oblivious tour in 2020 where he toured all around Europe and North America. His ninth stand up special Intolerant came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast, I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 4 at noon at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available for $179.75 which include best available seating, meet and greet, photo opportunity and VIP meet and greet laminate. All pricing includes a Building and Restoration Fee of $4.

Hennepin Theatre Trust drives cultural and economic vitality in Minnesota through leadership of the dynamic Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis and educational programming that reaches every area of the state. Its historic theatres - Orpheum, State and Pantages - and event center at 900 Hennepin Avenue light up Hennepin Avenue with top-tier entertainment, including the best of Broadway and a wide variety of arts programming. Hennepin Theatre Trust is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.