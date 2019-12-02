Theatre Pro Rata Presents The World Premiere Of THE EVER AND AFTER
Theatre Pro Rata is producing a new play by local playwright Rachel Teagle: The Ever and After this December.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, we follow the adventures of a super intelligent cockroach and his young human ward as they sift through the remnants of a lost civilization trying to gather knowledge.
Along the way they unearth an abandoned bot who raises questions about consciousness, autonomy, and friendship. But this odd little trio are not alone in their world, and should they be discovered they might change everything...Tickets for all Theatre Pro Rata productions are $14 - $41, Sliding Scale, at the door. Purchase tickets online atTheatreProRata.org/new/box-office/ or reserve tickets at 612-234-7135 or info@theatreprorata.org.