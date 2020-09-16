Theater Mu Gathers 30 Artists From Across The Country For TWENTYPHO HOUR PLAYFEST

Tune in on Friday, September 18 at 7:00pm CDT to see the introduction the artists involved.

Theater M­u presents the TwentyPho Hour PlayFest, its first ever play festival featuring thirty theater artists creating brand new plays in under 24 hours. Last month, Theater Mu announced their two-part 2020/21 season titled, "Towards Something Grander." This PlayFest is the first in their three-event virtual season line-up.

Says Artistic Director Lily Tung Crystal, "As if time doesn't already feel warped during the pandemic, we're gathering a group of artists and putting their sense of time to the ultimate test during this PlayFest."

Thirty artists have just 24 hours to write, rehearse, and present six 10-minute plays created for the virtual environment. Tung Crystal will host their popular virtual series, Mu-tini Hour, on Friday, September 18 at 7:00pm CDT to introduce the artists involved. The playwrights will get their randomized prompts, actors, and directors. They will then work through the night to write their pieces. After a day of furious writing and intense rehearsals, all the performances will be broadcast through Facebook Live on Saturday at 7:00pm CDT.

Playwrights: Anna Moench, Madhuri Shekar, Susan Soon He Stanton, Katie Ka Vang, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, and Kit Yan.

Directors: Desdemona Chiang, Jeffery Lo, Rich Remedios, Rick Shiomi, Mei Ann Teo, and Jennifer Weir.

Actors: Katie Bradley, Will Dao, Kathryn Fumie, Alex Galick, Amy Hill, Kai Alexander Judd, Paul Juhn, Emily Kuroda, Kurt Kwan, Francesca Fernandez McKenzie, Sushma Saha, Lipica Shah, Eric Sharp, Jomar Tagatac, Danielle Troiano, Lily Tung Crystal, Greg Watanabe, Phil Wong.

TICKET INFORMATION

TwentyPho Hour PlayFest is free and open to the public. Theater Mu asks that audiences reserve their tickets in advance at www.theatermu.org/playfest. This event will be broadcast LIVE on Facebook. You do NOT need a Facebook account to watch the broadcast. RSVP to receive the link to watch the livestream

For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.theatermu.org or leave a voicemail at (612) 789-1012.

