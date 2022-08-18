Theater LattÃ© Da To Host Panel Discussion With Original Broadway Company Members Of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Theater LattÃ© Da today announces a special online panel discussion-Our Time: In Conversation with Original Broadway Company Members of Merrily We Roll Along-with original Broadway cast and artistic team members of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's 1981 musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG.

On Monday, September 19 at 7:00 PM Central/8:00 PM Eastern, host Phillip Gainsley will be joined by original cast members Ann Morrison, Jim Walton, and Abby Pogrebin, along with conductor Paul Gemignani, Thomas Z. Shepard, producer of the original cast recording, and Theater LattÃ© Da Artistic Director Peter Rothstein to reflect on the show and their experiences with the Broadway production.

The event will take place live online via Zoom and is being offered for free to the public. However, capacity is limited. Reservations are required and will be offered on a first come-first-served basis. Reservations may be made via the Theater LattÃ© Da website at latteda.org/our-time.

Photo Credit: Martha Swope.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG is an innovative musical about a group of friends that spans three decades, spooling backwards from their present-day lives to the optimistic beginning of their friendship. This cult-classic blends the excitement and humor of a backstage musical with the poignancy of regrets and reconciliations - featuring some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs including "Not a Day Goes By" and "Our Time."

The piece lasted for only 16 performances on Broadway. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by George Furth, and directed by Harold Prince, it was thought that the show couldn't fail.

And, in fact, despite the Broadway experience, it didn't. In London, it went on-albeit in revised form-to win the Laurence Olivier Award for best new musical, and the show has been revived by several major theater companies and become a beloved favorite of musical theater lovers worldwide.

Theater Latte Da's landmark 25th Anniversary season will open on Saturday, September 24, with a new production of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG directed by Peter Rothstein. Tickets are on sale now at Latteda.org or by calling the Box Office at 612-339-3003.

Jim Walton originated the role of Frank Shepard and has since appeared in over a dozen Broadway shows, including Come From Away, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Guys & Dolls, She Loves Me, Bye Bye Birdie, Sweeney Todd, and 42nd Street. After originating the role of Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along, Ann Morrison went on to appear in LoveMusik on Broadway. Since her appearance as Evelyn in Merrily We Roll Along, Abby Pogrebin has built a distinguished career as a celebrated author, journalist, and Emmy-nominated television producer.

One of Broadway's most revered musical directors and winner of a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, Paul Gemignani has conducted over three dozen Broadway shows, including most of Stephen Sondheim's productions. Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Thomas Z. Shepard is a recording producer who is perhaps best known for his recordings of Broadway musicals, especially the works of Stephen Sondheim. He produced the landmark original cast recordings of the Sondheim musicals Company, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park with George, as well as the 1985 New York Philharmonic concert recording of Follies.

Phillip Gainsley, a Metropolitan Opera "Opera Quiz" veteran, has been giving talks on music and music theater for 45 years. He has spoken for numerous opera companies around the country, and he currently provides regular pre-concert discussions and program notes for The Minnesota Orchestra.

He is also the Orchestra's oral history archivist. Phillip is the host of a podcast series, "Let's Talk Music", devoted to classical music and music theater, available on his website, www.gainsleymusic.com and all of the usual platforms.

Peter Rothstein has directed 80 mainstage productions for Theater LattÃ© Da, including 12 world premieres. His production of Merrily We Roll Along for LattÃ© Da will be his 15th production of a Stephen Sondheim musical. Other collaborations include the Guthrie Theater, the Children's Theatre Company, Minnesota Opera, Ten Thousand Things, Minnesota Orchestra, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater, the Zach Theatre, Boston Lyric Opera, and Asolo Repertory Theatre. He is the creator of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, which won the 2019 New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience.

Theater LattÃ© Da is an award-winning Twin Cities musical theater company that combines music and story to illuminate the breadth and depth of the human experience. The company seeks to create new and impactful connections between story, music, artist, and audience by exploring and expanding the art of musical theater. www.latteda.org